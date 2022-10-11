October 11, 2022 Technical Analysis

Chart Setups of Cable Companies

The below post contains charts of Cable companies

Long consolidation is seen in a lot of cable companies’ stocks, some of them are showing breakout signs or are setting up for a breakout

Majorly there are 2 types of cable companies listed

Electric and Power – Polycab, KEI, Finolex Cables, Universal Cables, Dynamic Cables

Telecommunication – HFCL, Sterlite Tech, Vindhya Tele, Birla Cables

We have just shared the chart setup of all the above companies with support and resistance

Please note, its not a buy or sell recommendation

If you have any view on any of the below stocks – Technical or Fundamental or Any Other Data Points, Do reach out to us at nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

 

Polycab Industries

 

KEI Industries

 

 

Finolex Cables

 

Universal Cables

 

Dynamic Cables

 

HFCL

 

Sterlite Technologies

 

Vindhya Telelinks Limited

 

Birla Cables

 

 

Nooresh

