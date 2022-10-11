Chart Setups of Cable Companies

The below post contains charts of Cable companies

Long consolidation is seen in a lot of cable companies’ stocks, some of them are showing breakout signs or are setting up for a breakout

Majorly there are 2 types of cable companies listed

Electric and Power – Polycab, KEI, Finolex Cables, Universal Cables, Dynamic Cables

Telecommunication – HFCL, Sterlite Tech, Vindhya Tele, Birla Cables

We have just shared the chart setup of all the above companies with support and resistance

Please note, its not a buy or sell recommendation

If you have any view on any of the below stocks – Technical or Fundamental or Any Other Data Points, Do reach out to us at nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Polycab Industries

KEI Industries

Finolex Cables

Universal Cables

Dynamic Cables

HFCL

Sterlite Technologies

Vindhya Telelinks Limited

Birla Cables

