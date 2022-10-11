Chart Setups of Cable Companies

The below post contains charts of Cable companies
Long consolidation is seen in a lot of cable companies’ stocks, some of them are showing breakout signs or are setting up for a breakout
Majorly there are 2 types of cable companies listed
Electric and Power – Polycab, KEI, Finolex Cables, Universal Cables, Dynamic Cables
Telecommunication – HFCL, Sterlite Tech, Vindhya Tele, Birla Cables
We have just shared the chart setup of all the above companies with support and resistance
Please note, its not a buy or sell recommendation
If you have any view on any of the below stocks – Technical or Fundamental or Any Other Data Points, Do reach out to us at nooreshtech@analyseindia.com
Polycab Industries
KEI Industries
Finolex Cables
Universal Cables
Dynamic Cables
HFCL
Sterlite Technologies
Vindhya Telelinks Limited
Birla Cables
If you like what you read, and would like to get such updates and charts in live market…
Join our Premium service – ‘Technical Traders Room’
Read more about the service:
https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/08/why-technical-traders-room.html
https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-traders-room-a-broadcast-for-traders
Subscribe:
https://rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i
Technical Analysis Training Mumbai–October 15-16. – Rs 16000
1) Free Access to Online Course 1 year. (Rs 6000)
2) Free Refresher
3) 2 months access to Technical Traders Room
4) 10-12 batch size
Fees Rs 16000
Payment Link
For more details
https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/09/technical-analysis-training-mumbai-october-15-16.html