NooreshTech Radar– United Spirits, Jubilant Foodworks,Bharti Airtel, Reliance Inds, Bata India,

A quick look at 5 interesting trade setups going forward.
We post quite a few interesting ones even during the day on Technical Traders Room
Couple of Charts posted in it today.
United Spirits
Jubilant Foodworks
Bharti Airtel – Lots of expectations always but a slow performer. Time for it to breakout or not ?
Reliance Inds – Range is about to contract. Still some more time can be spent in the band. Eventually will be the one to give the Nifty trend a push.
Bata India – Channel Breakout done. Now setting up for a breakout above 1950-1970
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING MUMBAI October 15-16
Planning a Mumbai Session finally after a long time. For details on topics - https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training
Additional Features
1) Free Access to Online Course for 1 year
2) Free Refresher whenever the course is conducted next.
3) 2 months access to Technical Traders Room.
Fees Rs 16000
If interested or any queries email to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com
or make payment to following account and email
ICICI BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS
Account Name - Nooreshtech
Account no - 041205000842
Bank - ICICI BANK
IFSC CODE – ICIC0000412
Why Technical Traders Room? - https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/08/why-technical-traders-room.html
Also checkout our homepage www.nooreshtech.co.in for all our services free and paid.