NooreshTech Radar– United Spirits, Jubilant Foodworks,Bharti Airtel, Reliance Inds, Bata India,

A quick look at 5 interesting trade setups going forward.

United Spirits

Jubilant Foodworks

Bharti Airtel – Lots of expectations always but a slow performer. Time for it to breakout or not ?

Reliance Inds – Range is about to contract. Still some more time can be spent in the band. Eventually will be the one to give the Nifty trend a push.

Bata India – Channel Breakout done. Now setting up for a breakout above 1950-1970

