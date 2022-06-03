Friday June 3, 2022 8:53 Technical Analysis

Breakout Stocks–Ashok Leyland, ITC Limited, M&M Financial, DCB Bank

Posted some interesting charts on Instagram on Weekend

Some more at start of the week.

Check on Do Follow on Instagram and Youtube

 

Some more interesting charts.

 

Do read the disclaimer and disclosures. Also its safe to assume the author has vested interests.

 

Ashok Leyland – Finally breaks out above the 143 mark.

 

Rigi Ashok Leyland

 

ITC Limited – Looking at the futures chart ( gets adjusted for dividends.) Interestingly poised for a breakout.

 

ITC Limited Rigi

 

M&M Financial – Setting up for a long term breakout above 190-195

 

M&M Financial Rigi

 

DCB Bank – Double Bottom Done. Now on fresh breakout.

DCB Bank Rigi

 

 

 

We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Quickgains FnO    https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash   https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report  https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase   https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course  https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

Technical Analysis for Investors  (Coming Soon)

3) Free Services

Free Youtube Videos  https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002

Free Broadcast Channels   https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB

Free In App Content  Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Nifty Calculator – A Bull Market Correction or Bear Market ?

    June 1, 2022

  2. Stocks on Radar–Bajaj Auto , Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of Baroda and Zee

    May 31, 2022

  3. Sector on Radar – Auto

    May 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.