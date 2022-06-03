Breakout Stocks–Ashok Leyland, ITC Limited, M&M Financial, DCB Bank

Posted some interesting charts on Instagram on Weekend

Some more at start of the week.

Check on Do Follow on Instagram and Youtube

Some more interesting charts.

Do read the disclaimer and disclosures. Also its safe to assume the author has vested interests.

Ashok Leyland – Finally breaks out above the 143 mark.

ITC Limited – Looking at the futures chart ( gets adjusted for dividends.) Interestingly poised for a breakout.

M&M Financial – Setting up for a long term breakout above 190-195

DCB Bank – Double Bottom Done. Now on fresh breakout.

We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Quickgains FnO https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

Technical Analysis for Investors (Coming Soon)

3) Free Services

Free Youtube Videos https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002

Free Broadcast Channels https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB

Free In App Content Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB