Breakout Stocks–Ashok Leyland, ITC Limited, M&M Financial, DCB Bank

Posted some interesting charts on Instagram on Weekend
Some more at start of the week.
Check on Do Follow on Instagram and Youtube
Some more interesting charts.
Do read the disclaimer and disclosures. Also its safe to assume the author has vested interests.
Ashok Leyland – Finally breaks out above the 143 mark.
ITC Limited – Looking at the futures chart ( gets adjusted for dividends.) Interestingly poised for a breakout.
M&M Financial – Setting up for a long term breakout above 190-195
DCB Bank – Double Bottom Done. Now on fresh breakout.
We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories
1) Research Services
Quickgains FnO https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn
Quickgains Cash https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT
Insider Trading Report https://bit.ly/3epIJNk
Smallcase https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/
2) Training Services
Online Technical Analysis Course https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD
Technical Analysis for Investors (Coming Soon)
3) Free Services
Free Youtube Videos https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002
Free Broadcast Channels https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB
Free In App Content Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB