Tuesday May 31, 2022 9:02 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar–Bajaj Auto , Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of Baroda and Zee

 

Banks continue to look Positive structurally– Older Post of last week

 

Fresh Stocks on Radar.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra

Been a favorite in the auto pack has finally broken out into all time highs. A structural trend here.

 

M&M Blog May

 

Bajaj Auto

The next one on radar for an eventual breakout

Bajaj Auto Blog

 

Bank of Baroda  ( even Can Bank similarly placed.)

Bank of Baroda blog

 

Zee – Back to where it started from.

This stock is best looked at when Risk-Reward is good and right now looks interesting placed at the same place where it started from.

 

Zee Blog

 

Nooresh

