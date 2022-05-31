Stocks on Radar–Bajaj Auto , Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of Baroda and Zee

Posted some interesting charts on Instagram on Weekend

This Video on Nifty Auto vs Metals done last week is a good watch now that the Auto Index has broken out - https://youtu.be/jNJfsotad1o

Banks continue to look Positive structurally– Older Post of last week

Fresh Stocks on Radar.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Been a favorite in the auto pack has finally broken out into all time highs. A structural trend here.

Bajaj Auto

The next one on radar for an eventual breakout

Bank of Baroda ( even Can Bank similarly placed.)

Zee – Back to where it started from.

This stock is best looked at when Risk-Reward is good and right now looks interesting placed at the same place where it started from.

