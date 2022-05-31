Stocks on Radar–Bajaj Auto , Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of Baroda and Zee

Posted some interesting charts on Instagram on Weekend
Check on Do Follow on Instagram and Youtube
This Video on Nifty Auto vs Metals done last week is a good watch now that the Auto Index has broken out - https://youtu.be/jNJfsotad1o
Banks continue to look Positive structurally– Older Post of last week
Fresh Stocks on Radar.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Been a favorite in the auto pack has finally broken out into all time highs. A structural trend here.
Bajaj Auto
The next one on radar for an eventual breakout
Bank of Baroda ( even Can Bank similarly placed.)
Zee – Back to where it started from.
This stock is best looked at when Risk-Reward is good and right now looks interesting placed at the same place where it started from.
Do read the disclaimer
We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories
1) Research Services
Quickgains FnO https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn
Quickgains Cash https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT
Insider Trading Report https://bit.ly/3epIJNk
Smallcase https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/
2) Training Services
Online Technical Analysis Course https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD
Technical Analysis for Investors (Coming Soon)
3) Free Services
Free Youtube Videos https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002
Free Broadcast Channels https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB
Free In App Content Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB