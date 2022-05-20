Nifty Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank – All interestingly poised.

Banks are interestingly poised in the current market setup -
Interesting setups in Kotak bank, Axis bank and HDFC bank
BANKNIFTY
Index is still at Pre-Covid highs, 32500-33000 acting as critical support, Reversal above 34700
KOTAK BANK
Strong base at 1650-1700, One failed attempt of reversal, Reversal above 1850
AXIS BANK
Available at prices of 2015 to 2019, Strong support at 630 to 650, Resistance at 820, Lookout for Reversal
HDFC BANK
At important support of 1260-1300, Reversal confirmation above 1330-1350
