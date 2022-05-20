Nifty Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank – All interestingly poised.

Banks are interestingly poised in the current market setup -

Interesting setups in Kotak bank, Axis bank and HDFC bank

BANKNIFTY

Index is still at Pre-Covid highs, 32500-33000 acting as critical support, Reversal above 34700

KOTAK BANK

Strong base at 1650-1700, One failed attempt of reversal, Reversal above 1850

AXIS BANK

Available at prices of 2015 to 2019, Strong support at 630 to 650, Resistance at 820, Lookout for Reversal

HDFC BANK

At important support of 1260-1300, Reversal confirmation above 1330-1350

Recent Webinar:

Find Big Trending Move with Moving Average Convergences & Current Market View

https://bvuod.courses.store/202372?utm_source%3Dother%26utm_medium%3Dtutor-course-referral%26utm_campaign%3Dcourse-overview-webapp

Online Technical Analysis Course:

https://bvuod.courses.store/149782?utm_source%3Dother%26utm_medium%3Dtutor-course-referral%26utm_campaign%3Dcourse-overview-webapp

Download our App: NOORESHTECH

Android - https://bit.ly/3ti3Qd0

iOS - https://bit.ly/3zRJnNK

Org code - "bvuod"