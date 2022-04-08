Last Post : https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/04/nooreshtech-weekly-insights-1st-april-2022.html
NooreshTech Weekly Insights (8th April 2022)
1 ) Insider Trading Alert
Navneet Education Limited
Navneet Education is a leading manufacturer of Maharashtra and Gujarat State Board Publication books and also stationery products
Details of buying:
Past Promoter Shareholding
The promoters and directors have recently bought ~4 lk equity shares from the open market which comes to around 0.18 % equity
Also, promoter holding has gone up from 61.89% in March 2019 to 63.15% in Dec 2021
HDFC Mutual Fund holds an 8.94% stake in the company and
Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund has entered the shareholding in Dec 2021 quarter with 1.33% holding
Chart
For more such insights do subscribe to our
NooreshTech's Insider Trading Updates on Telegram :
Whats included ?
- Insider Trading Report - Once in a month
- Regular updates on interesting stocks based on Insider Trading
- Interesting chart setups of companies based on Insider Trading
- Any other interesting observations based on Insider Trading
To join the channel check our subscription plans :
https://rigipay.com/g/2PnhM0A8H4
We also have a Smallcase which is based on Insider Trading
Do check out: https://bit.ly/3w1LyOK
Smallcase performance vs Benchmark
2) Sector in focus - Defense
A lot is being talked about the defense sector after the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Countries have started increasing their budget allocation to defense world over.
India's budget allocation to defense is also increasing YoY (in US $ billion)
Some of the Indian Listed Defense Companies
Lets come to the Technical Charts - which shows the trend is just catching up world over
Global Defense Companies
Now lets see what's the trend in Indian Defense Companies ?
We may have not covered all the listed defense companies but the trend is in their favour as you can see from above charts
Some more links worth spending time on :
3) Important SAST Deals (Non-Promoter) – March 23rd to 06th April 2022
Do let us know in the comments section if you have a take on any of the above observations!!
Happy Weekend !!
Our Services
1) Research Services
Technical Traders Club
https://bit.ly/3JhePcx
Quickgains FnO
https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn
Quickgains Cash
https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT
Insider Trading Updates
https://rigipay.com/g/2PnhM0A8H4
Smallcase
2) Training Services
Online Technical Analysis Course
https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD
3) NooreshTech Content
Free Blogpost
https://nooreshtech.co.in/
Free Youtube Videos
https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002
Free Broadcast Channels (Interesting Charts)
https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB
https://bit.ly/3mAFdEy
Free In App Content - NooreshTech
Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB
iOS - https://t.co/0ZBnD8LV02 -
Enter the org code - "bvuod"