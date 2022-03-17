Last Post : https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/03/new-series-nooreshtech-weekly-insights.html

NooreshTech Weekly Insights - 17th March 2022

1) Insider Trading Alert

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Limited

Promoter bought 0.47% since Sep'20 to Dec'21. Bought more 80.9k shares since Dec'21 i.e. ~1.18%

Anil Kumar Goel held 3.56% until Dec'20 and added 3.2% more. Total holding 6.76%

Chart

For more such insights do subscribe to our

Insider Trading Report: https://bit.ly/3wcYocO

We also have a Smallcase which is based on Insider Trading

Do check out: https://bit.ly/3w1LyOK

Smallcase performance vs Benchmark

2) Crude Backwardation

What is backwardation ?

Backwardation is when the current price, or spot price, of an underlying asset is higher than prices trading in the futures market.

Crude Backwardation

When oil futures trade at lower levels than spot prices and near-term futures, that’s known as backwardation.Brent crude, the international benchmark oil price, was trading at its most severe backwardation since futures prices have been tracked.

Backwardation on 10th March 2022

Backwardation as of 17th March 2022

Source Link : https://twitter.com/dspmf/status/1499722332448821250/photo/1

Read More : https://www.dspim.com/media/pages/latest-literature/bf457e551d-1646395804/netra-early-warnings-signals-through-charts-march-2022.pdf

Written about backwardation multiple times

https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1499625211905605635?s=20&t=DLVNf6axd1kkKNXsDKAGpQ

https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1499625132339638272?s=20&t=DLVNf6axd1kkKNXsDKAGpQ

We see such mismatches when there are events like war, sanctions or other geopolitical crises. Generally this becomes a pivot point for markets where a long term top is in place for crude.

3) US FED Rate Changes v/s Nifty 50

Rate Hike Cycle

Flat Rates

Falling Rates

It's been observed that during the period of rate hike and periods when there are no rate changes, the Nifty has typically done well.

On the other hand, Nifty have fallen just after the interest rates start falling

4) Opening Up Theme

After the COVID cases have receded, some pockets which were worst impacted by Covid are now showing strength

Equiweight Chart – Hotels

Equiweight Chart - Retail

Equiweight - Theatres

Do let us know in the comments section if you have a take on any of the above observations!!

Happy Weekend !!

Our Services

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

https://bit.ly/3JhePcx

Quickgains FnO

https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash

https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report

https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase

https://bit.ly/3KDOjdg

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course

https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

3) NooreshTech Content

Free Blogpost

https://nooreshtech.co.in/

Free Youtube Videos

https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002

Free Broadcast Channels (Interesting Charts)

https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB

https://bit.ly/3mAFdEy

Free In App Content - NooreshTech

Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB

iOS - https://t.co/0ZBnD8LV02 -

Enter the org code - "bvuod"