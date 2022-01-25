Capitulation – VIX hits closer to 40 on Nasdaq and S&P 500 Vix. Time to Deploy over next few days.

I will start of with the conclusion first.

Conclusion

Over the last 20 years plus of data VIX has two zones of fear.

35-45 zone being a general bottom in majority of the cases. Multiple major bottoms. ( Help us picked bottoms in 2011, 2013, 2015 )

45-80 is the Black Swan Zone. 2008 Global Financial Crisis and Covid Crisis.

At 40 vix a major bottom is formed in a few days or max of 2-3 weeks.

Even in case of 45-80 a bottom is done in 4 weeks but the downside is quick and recovery too but 20% + in few days is scary. ( I got it wrong in 2020 )

Yesterday S&P 500 VIX hit 38 and Nasdaq 100 Vix hit 40 +

The expectation is we do not see Black Swan so soon again.

The next few days is a good time to be deploy money into equities over next few days if one has a long term view. ( Avoid Covid Beneficiaries.)

As a trader the next few days could be very volatile. So time to wait it out if one cannot digest volatility.

Suggestions -

Subscribe to Technical Traders Club – A good time is always in a drawdown.

Subscribe to our Smallcases - https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

A new thematic smallcase launched today which I would recommend - https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/smallcase/NOMNM_0005

Nasdaq 100 VIX Chart since 2020 lows

Its pretty similar for S&P 500 Vix but taking nasdaq as this has been the most volatile one.

Nasdaq 100 2008-2019

A detailed video some time over the week.

We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Quickgains FnO https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

Technical Analysis for Investors (Coming Soon)

3) Free Services

Free Youtube Videos https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002

Free Broadcast Channels https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB

Free In App Content Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB