Breakout Stocks–Reliance Inds, M&M , United Spirits & Sharda CropChem

A quick take on some breakout stocks.

Before that a Boasting Tweet of MaineBolatha – Ignore if you do not like it. Once in a while its ok for me to do so.

#MaineBolaTha message - Ignore if you don't like someone boasting. Once in a while, it's ok for me to do so 😉 Message on the Broadcast Channel on Dec 20th 2021 the day #Nifty made a bottom. ( Good time to deploy fresh money into markets.) Join here https://t.co/fFGpwJn9Sf pic.twitter.com/A4SUoFbGLA — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) January 13, 2022

Message to the subscribers of Technical Traders Club Research Service- Subscribe https://t.co/RFaancuyGm Deploy fresh cash into open recommendations. pic.twitter.com/oho2MYytSa — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) January 13, 2022

Snippet from the Blog on 21st Dec 2021 - ( A good time to deploy fresh cash into the markets in coming days/weeks with a longer-term view as well as a bounce. Youtube Link for explanation of Logic - https://t.co/FsNTFxi0dK

). Now It's a time to ride winners and control leverage. pic.twitter.com/QLSJYzLVlb — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) January 13, 2022

Join our Broadcast Channel https://t.co/fFGpwJn9Sf

BREAKOUT STOCKS - ( We covered all of them during the day on the broadcast channel. )

Reliance Industries – Finally breaks out above 2480. We earlier looked at it around supports

Mahindra & Mahindra – Breakout with volumes after a tight consolidation.

United Spirits – Breaking out of Triangle.

Sharda CropChem – A long term breakout on cards. Disclosure recommended in Technical Traders Club Research

We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Quickgains FnO https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

Technical Analysis for Investors (Coming Soon)

3) Free Services

Free Youtube Videos https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002

Free Broadcast Channels https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB

Free In App Content Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer