Thursday January 13, 2022 8:46 Technical Analysis

Breakout Stocks–Reliance Inds, M&M , United Spirits & Sharda CropChem

A quick take on some breakout stocks.

 

BREAKOUT STOCKS -  ( We covered all of them during the day on the broadcast channel. )

 

Reliance Industries – Finally breaks out above 2480.  We earlier looked at it around supports

Reliance Inds Blog

 

Mahindra & Mahindra – Breakout with volumes after a tight consolidation.

 

M&M Blog

 

United Spirits – Breaking out of Triangle.

United Spirits Blog

 

Sharda CropChem – A long term breakout on cards. Disclosure recommended in Technical Traders Club Research

Sharda Crop Blog

 

 

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Nooresh

