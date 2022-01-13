Breakout Stocks–Reliance Inds, M&M , United Spirits & Sharda CropChem

A quick take on some breakout stocks.
Before that a Boasting Tweet of MaineBolatha – Ignore if you do not like it. Once in a while its ok for me to do so.
#MaineBolaTha message - Ignore if you don't like someone boasting. Once in a while, it's ok for me to do so 😉 Message on the Broadcast Channel on Dec 20th 2021 the day #Nifty made a bottom. ( Good time to deploy fresh money into markets.) Join here https://t.co/fFGpwJn9Sf pic.twitter.com/A4SUoFbGLA
— Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) January 13, 2022
Message to the subscribers of Technical Traders Club Research Service- Subscribe https://t.co/RFaancuyGm Deploy fresh cash into open recommendations. pic.twitter.com/oho2MYytSa
— Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) January 13, 2022
Snippet from the Blog on 21st Dec 2021 - ( A good time to deploy fresh cash into the markets in coming days/weeks with a longer-term view as well as a bounce. Youtube Link for explanation of Logic - https://t.co/FsNTFxi0dK
). Now It's a time to ride winners and control leverage. pic.twitter.com/QLSJYzLVlb
— Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) January 13, 2022
Join our Broadcast Channel https://t.co/fFGpwJn9Sf
BREAKOUT STOCKS - ( We covered all of them during the day on the broadcast channel. )
Reliance Industries – Finally breaks out above 2480. We earlier looked at it around supports
Mahindra & Mahindra – Breakout with volumes after a tight consolidation.
United Spirits – Breaking out of Triangle.
Sharda CropChem – A long term breakout on cards. Disclosure recommended in Technical Traders Club Research
We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories
1) Research Services
Quickgains FnO https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn
Quickgains Cash https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT
Insider Trading Report https://bit.ly/3epIJNk
Smallcase https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/
2) Training Services
Online Technical Analysis Course https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD
Technical Analysis for Investors (Coming Soon)
3) Free Services
Free Youtube Videos https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002
Free Broadcast Channels https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB
Free In App Content Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB
DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani
SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075
Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.
The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision
Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer