Large Cap Stocks around Retest/Support Levels. App Now live on iOS

A few large caps now at 1 year support/retest zones.

Reliance Inds – Retesting the breakout. At the same price it was more than a year back.

Kotak Bank – Near to 1 year lows and 2nd wave bottoms.

Indusind Bank – Nearr 1 year and 2nd wave lows.

HDFC Bank – Now close to 1 year lows and 2nd wave lows.

Bharti Airtel – The most interesting of them all. Back to retest of breakout. almost 15% lower than the rate hike date and back to rights issue announcement. Time to accumulate.

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer