Thursday December 2, 2021 8:47 Technical Analysis

Bank Nifty, Dow Jones, Dax –200 Dma Touchdown & RSI sub 30 and oversold.

A quick look at some indices.

 

Nifty is yet to touch the 200 dma.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 too away from the 200 dma.

 

Bank Nifty , Dow Jones and Dax have done the 200 dma touchdown.

Generally a bottoming out takes 2-4 weeks after such oversold zones or a quick bottom which can be confirmed by a sharp recovery.

Brace for volatility and look to deploy slowly.

 

Bank Nifty – Oversold and 200 dma touchdown. Time to accumulate Bank Bees if one has a large cap orientation.

 

Bank Nifty Blog

 

Dow Jones – Oversold and 200 dma touchdown.

Dow RSI

 

Dax – Another touchdown of 200 dma.

Dax Blog

 

RESEARCH ANALYST SERVICES

 

Now is a good time to subscribe to our research services. Best to subscribe after a drawdown.

Technical Traders CLub 

QuickGains F&O

 

Online Technical Analysis Video Course – A good time to now do it @Rs 6000 .

Smallcase Launch - Smallcase Launch–Top 10 Insider Trading, Top 10 Techno Funda, Top 10 Value & Thematic Smallcases.

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech  ( Do checkout )

For any queries whatsapp 7977801488 pr mail nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Nifty 50 breaks swing lows but Nifty Midcap, Smallcap Hold on–Back to 2015 ?

    November 24, 2021

  2. Trend Changers–Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, Godrej Inds

    November 9, 2021

  3. Happy Dhanteras–Time to Add Some Gold to your Asset Allocation. Stock Charts – TCS , Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Abfrl, bharat forge , bhel and Sun tv

    November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.