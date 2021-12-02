Bank Nifty, Dow Jones, Dax –200 Dma Touchdown & RSI sub 30 and oversold.

A quick look at some indices.

Nifty is yet to touch the 200 dma.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 too away from the 200 dma.

Bank Nifty , Dow Jones and Dax have done the 200 dma touchdown.

Generally a bottoming out takes 2-4 weeks after such oversold zones or a quick bottom which can be confirmed by a sharp recovery.

Brace for volatility and look to deploy slowly.

Bank Nifty – Oversold and 200 dma touchdown. Time to accumulate Bank Bees if one has a large cap orientation.

Dow Jones – Oversold and 200 dma touchdown.

Dax – Another touchdown of 200 dma.

