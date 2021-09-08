Wednesday September 8, 2021 20:06 Smallcaps, Stock Charts

Stocks on Radar–CESC Limited, Arvind Smartspaces, Kotak Bank, Man Infra, Nippon Life, Orient Paper and PFC

CESC Limited – Multiple attempts at the 830-860 mark.

 

Cesc

Arvind Smartspaces – A good breakout above the 140 mark.

Arvind Smartspaces

 

Kotak Bank – Breakout with volumes.

Kotak Bank blog

 

Man Infra – 10 year resistance.

Man Infra.

 

Nippon Life – Pre covid highs.

 

Nippon Life

 

Orient Paper – Multiple tops at 33-35

Orient Paper

 

PFC – Big Breakout on cards. Short term breakout done.

PFC

 

@nooreshtech

After Closure Window in July, Promoters are back with Insider activities in Aug 2021

Nooresh

