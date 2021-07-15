Two Sleeping Giants Waking up–ITC Limited and Larsen and Toubro.

Had tweeted about these 2 stocks and seems they have heard me shout !

1) L&T Tweet 2) ITC Tweet

Disclosure – We had a trade in L&T which is closed but have an Open trade on ITC in QuickGains FNO and author also has some positions so biased.

ITC Limited – Good Price Volume Action after a long time.

Multiple bottoms around the 200 mark. Can head up towards 220/240. Only on a cross of 240 does the long term trend change.

Larsen & Toubro – A giant making a big breakout. A deeper stoploss at 1490 and one can look at it with a longer term view.

