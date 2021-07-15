Thursday July 15, 2021 20:07 Technical Analysis

Two Sleeping Giants Waking up–ITC Limited and Larsen and Toubro.

Had tweeted about these 2 stocks and seems they have heard me shout !

1) L&T Tweet   2) ITC Tweet

 

Disclosure – We had a trade in L&T which is closed but have an Open trade on ITC in QuickGains FNO and author also has some positions so biased.

 

ITC Limited – Good Price Volume Action after a long time.

Multiple bottoms around the 200 mark. Can head up towards 220/240. Only on a cross of 240 does the long term trend change.

ITC Blog

 

Larsen & Toubro – A giant making a big breakout. A deeper stoploss at 1490 and one can look at it with a longer term view.

 

LT

 

 

ANALYSE WITH ME SESSION – Starting 17th July.

After a break doing this course again for a month.

Check this video for a quick take https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

The Post - https://nooreshtech.co.in/analyse-with-me

Fees Rs 6000

Payment Link https://imjo.in/n8pu6F

Ideally, if you do not have a good background in Technical Analysis its recommended you first enrol for  through the Online Technical Analysis Video Course

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech  ( Do checkout )

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series.

    July 16, 2021

  2. Stocks on Radar–Gabriel India, Capacite Infra, Bharat Bijlee, Jkumar Infra, Plastiblends.

    July 14, 2021

  3. The Weekend MBA in Investing –Analyse India Learning Series.

    July 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.