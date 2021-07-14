Stocks on Radar–Gabriel India, Capacite Infra, Bharat Bijlee, Jkumar Infra, Plastiblends.

Disclosure – Some of the stocks below are recommended Technical Traders Club
Gabriel India – On Radar above 130-135.
Capacite Infra – Breakout of cup and handle with good volumes.
Bharat Bijlee – Breakout and retest done. Now for a steady uptrend.
JKumar Infra – A classic consolidation waiting to breakout.
Plastiblends – Nearing breakout with good volumes.
ANALYSE WITH ME SESSION – Starting 17th July.
After a break doing this course again for a month.
Check this video for a quick take https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY
The Post - https://nooreshtech.co.in/analyse-with-me
Fees Rs 6000
Payment Link https://imjo.in/n8pu6F
Ideally, if you do not have a good background in Technical Analysis its recommended you first enrol for through the Online Technical Analysis Video Course
Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I
LinkTree - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech ( Do checkout )