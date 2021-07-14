Wednesday July 14, 2021 8:54 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar–Gabriel India, Capacite Infra, Bharat Bijlee, Jkumar Infra, Plastiblends.

Gabriel India – On Radar above 130-135.

 

Gabriel

Capacite Infra – Breakout of cup and handle with good volumes.

Capacite Infra Blog

 

Bharat Bijlee – Breakout and retest done. Now for a steady uptrend.

BBL

JKumar Infra – A classic consolidation waiting to breakout.

JKIL blog

 

Plastiblends – Nearing breakout with good volumes.

Plastiblends Blog

 

