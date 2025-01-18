Interesting Charts–Aluminium near Big Breakout, NiftyNext50 down 21% , European Markets at All Time Highs.

Some Interesting charts I posted on X.

1) Aluminium – Near a Big Breakout

#Aluminium Near a Big Breakout above 2670-2700.

2700-2800 was the resistance back in 2018/2011.

Spike to 4k only in #RussiaUkraine squeeze.

Strong Base at 2480-2500. Can be a trending move ?





2) #NiftyNext50 - Down 21% against a 12% #Nifty50 .

1) Nifty Next50 - Down 21% from the top

2) Equivalent to 21300-21500 #Nifty50 hit on Election Day.

3) IT weight at 2% against 14% of #Nifty50

4) Nifty500 & Small Mid median drop is 25%

#Correction more deeper in #BroadMarket

3) #European Markets at All-Time Highs

#EuroStoxx50 breaks out into all time highs ( Posted the chart some days back)

#Dax all time highs.

#FTSE all-time highs.

#India continues to lag.

