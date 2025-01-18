January 18, 2025 Technical Analysis

Interesting Charts–Aluminium near Big Breakout, NiftyNext50 down 21% , European Markets at All Time Highs.

Some Interesting charts I posted on X.

1) Aluminium – Near a Big Breakout

  • #Aluminium Near a Big Breakout above 2670-2700.
  • 2700-2800 was the resistance back in 2018/2011.
  • Spike to 4k only in #RussiaUkraine squeeze.
  • Strong Base at 2480-2500. Can be a trending move ?

Aluminium Near Breakout


2) #NiftyNext50 - Down 21% against a 12% #Nifty50.

1) Nifty Next50 - Down 21% from the top
2) Equivalent to 21300-21500 #Nifty50 hit on Election Day.
3) IT weight at 2% against 14% of #Nifty50
4) Nifty500 & Small Mid median drop is 25%
#Correction more deeper in #BroadMarket

Nifty Next 50

3) #European Markets at All-Time Highs

 #EuroStoxx50 breaks out into all time highs ( Posted the chart some days back)

 #Dax all time highs.

 #FTSE all-time highs.

#India continues to lag.

Euro Stoxx 50

Nooresh

