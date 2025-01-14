FIIs with High Index Shorts, Nifty at 23k but stocks at 21-22k , Primary Markets Rocking, Market Breadth

I keep tweeting on datapoints more actively on X - https://x.com/nooreshtech
1) FIIs with High Index Shorts
#Nifty50 index short contracts now at 3 Lakh Was 3.2-3.5 Lakh around Indian Election lows. #ShortCovering or More Pain ?
2) Nifty at 23k but Stocks at 21-22k
#Nifty50 at 23065
Election Low = 21.3k Close = 21.9k
A #RiskReward Entry in this Zone.
But Not Possible thanks to
#NiftyIT at 26k & #NiftyPharma at 25k
Others
#NiftyAuto at 21.5k
#NiftyBank at 22k
#NiftyPSE at 21k
#NiftyEnrgy at 21k
#NiftyFMCG at 23k
3) Indian Primary Markets doing 10% of Global IPO Value
#PrimaryMarket India vs Globe
1) Largest by Volume ( 317 IPOs)
2) 27% of Global IPO Volume
3) 2nd Largest by Value
4) 10% of Global IPO Value
Indian markets saw a net equity supply of over USD 80bn in CY24.
Source - Ikigai Newsletter
4) Humpty Dumpty had a Great Fall
#SmallcapIndices are down 12-15% from the peak in line with #Nifty50.
Apart from #IT /#Pharma all LargeCaps are down more than that from the highs. Clearly seen in #NiftyNext50 which is down 21% #LargeCaps
Generally, all Fall Down in Corrections.
5) Market Breadth – The Broader Market is much more weaker than Indices. Oversold. Look for Stock Specific Opportunities
6) Stocks Below Preferential Allotment/Warrant Prices
At least 100+ preferential allotment/warrant stocks below the #Issue price now.
In a few cases, the #Equity money received is a big enabler for the #Business.
Now could be a good time to #Research these names.
Dont blindly #Clone anyone. Please do your own Research.
Just an example of a quick list. We are keeping a record of as many Prefs as possible.