FIIs with High Index Shorts, Nifty at 23k but stocks at 21-22k , Primary Markets Rocking, Market Breadth

1) FIIs with High Index Shorts

#Nifty50 index short contracts now at 3 Lakh Was 3.2-3.5 Lakh around Indian Election lows. #ShortCovering or More Pain ?

2) Nifty at 23k but Stocks at 21-22k

#Nifty50 at 23065

Election Low = 21.3k Close = 21.9k

A #RiskReward Entry in this Zone.

But Not Possible thanks to

#NiftyIT at 26k & #NiftyPharma at 25k

Others

#NiftyAuto at 21.5k

#NiftyBank at 22k

#NiftyPSE at 21k

#NiftyEnrgy at 21k

#NiftyFMCG at 23k

#BeStockSpecific

3) Indian Primary Markets doing 10% of Global IPO Value

#PrimaryMarket India vs Globe

1) Largest by Volume ( 317 IPOs)

2) 27% of Global IPO Volume

3) 2nd Largest by Value

4) 10% of Global IPO Value

Indian markets saw a net equity supply of over USD 80bn in CY24.

Source - Ikigai Newsletter

4) Humpty Dumpty had a Great Fall

#Smallcaps to #LargeCaps

#SmallcapIndices are down 12-15% from the peak in line with #Nifty50 .

Apart from #IT / #Pharma all LargeCaps are down more than that from the highs. Clearly seen in #NiftyNext50 which is down 21% #LargeCaps

Generally, all Fall Down in Corrections.

5) Market Breadth – The Broader Market is much more weaker than Indices. Oversold. Look for Stock Specific Opportunities

6) Stocks Below Preferential Allotment/Warrant Prices

At least 100+ preferential allotment/warrant stocks below the #Issue price now.

In a few cases, the #Equity money received is a big enabler for the #Business .

Now could be a good time to #Research these names.

Dont blindly #Clone anyone. Please do your own Research.

Just an example of a quick list. We are keeping a record of as many Prefs as possible.