 Trend of Nifty = Banking on Banks !!

BankNifty has a total of 12 constituents
But its very concentrated in the top 2 names.
HDFC Bank at 29% and ICICI Bank at 24.5% = A Combined weight of 54%
SBI + Kotak + Axis = 28%.
Financial Services are 34-35% of the Nifty and these Top 5 banks are almost 30% of Nifty.
The charts for the top weights are very interestingly poised for a Trending Move in the Making.
HDFC BANK
- 10-12 attempts done at the 1750-1800 resistance.
- Post the HDFC merger the low was 1300-1400.
- Post MSCI downticks it was 1400-1500.
- Now the base seems to have shifted to 1600-1650.
- Given the range of 400 points. A breakout can have an upside target of 2200.
- Stoploss comes a little deeper for a 3 year breakout at 1700.
- A confirmation of trend on sustaining above 1800 for a few days or 1-2 weeks.
- Got to remember its a 3 year breakout.
- A Thumb rule I use is target to be done in 20-30% of that period. Implies 6-12 months for the breakout to playout.
ICICI Bank
- ICICI Bank has been a consistent performer with higher tops and higher bottoms.
- A lot of relative strength here as well in the current correction.
- 3-4% away from an all time high.
- Now close to a short term breakout. Although a target of 1500-1600. Stoploss at 1240.
State Bank of India
- A strong base at 770 with multiple bottoms.
- A stiff resistance at 900 where two tops.
- Short term breakout above 850.
A break below the last 1-2 months low can negate the breakout.
Those price points HDFC Bank 1670, ICICI 1240, SBI 770.
Conclusion
- The largest weight BankNifty & Nifty50 is HDFC Bank. Its close to a 3-4 year breakout.
- A breakout in HDFC Bank can take 6-12 months to play out.
- Even ICICI and SBI have strong relative strength and near short term breakout.
- Next 6-12 months trend will be decided by the Banking space.
- The most interesting thing to note is that Banks generally underperforms when FIIs are seller. Remember 2020 and 2022 ! . This time they are showing Relative Strength. Implies any further uptrend needs Banks!
- Its one of the reasons its not at a similar Risk-Reward like it was in June 2022. Can read our Note – Future of Nifty50 – Banking on Banks
- Trend of Nifty = Banking on Banks !!
