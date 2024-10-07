India China Flow Shift. FPIs sell 40k cr in 4 days. China gets 13 bn dollars in a week.

India to China Flow Shift

Lasted a few days after the 20% bounce in May.

Now it’s a quick 25% rally in few sessions.

13bn inflows against 3bn in May for China

China opens on Tuesday An overhang for Indian Indices.

Can get stock-specific opportunities if correction continues.

FPIs have sold 40k cr in 4 days. Almost 0.5% of their holding value in India.

Check the chart below it has a lot of details. Take some time to read it.

Corrections Post Covid





For now its a 5% correction.

Nifty Quick Technical Take.

Last swing lows at 24700-24800. Yen carry trade lows at 23800-24000 Exit Poll 23000-23200 Election Day lows 21300-22000.

For now not considering 4th. But a correction to 24k zone if comes would be a good opportunity to look at large caps.

On broader markets one needs to be selective. ( Some thumb rules as always)

Avoid buying stocks just because they are down 30-40% from peak. These names may bounce in near term but underperform in the medium term.

Focus on Relative Strength in the current correction. New leaders/Sectoral Rotation may come from here.

Focus on Hated Sectors/Stocks or ones which have gone through a 1-3 year sideways consolidation. Rotations can come here.

Keep and Open Mind. Do not Over Leverage.

Our Research Products to Subscribe in this Correction

1) Technical Traders Club ( Short Term Positional Ideas and Long Term Ideas )

https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

2) The Idea Lab - An Idea Generation Platform!

https://nooreshtech.co.in/the-idea-lab-an-idea-generation-platform