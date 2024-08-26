August 26, 2024 Technical Analysis

Breakouts LargeCaps –Bharti AIrtel, BPCL , Hindustan Unilever, ITC. Sectors on Radar & more Insights.

1) Bharti Airtel

  • Steady uptrend.
  • A classical Bullish Flag Formation.
  • All time highs at 1520-1536 band.

    • Bharti Airtel

    2) BPCL

  • Did a retest of the breakout zone of 280.
  • New range at 280-350
  • Breakout into all time highs.
  • Ex dividend recently.

    • Oil and Gas Sector showing leadership.

    BPCL

    3) Hindustan Unilever

  • Was the first one to hit new 52 week highs in 2020.
  • Major underperformer.
  • Multiple tops at 2750 in last 2 years.
  • 2021 and all time highs around the 2800-2850 mark.

    • Hindustan Unilever

    4) ITC Limited

  • Consolidation after that huge rally.
  • Previous top at 500-510 acting as a resistance.
  • Pause and consolidation around resistance.

    • ITC

    Disclosure – The Author has positions in some of the stocks and is biased. Please read the disclosures - https://nooreshtech.co.in/disclosures 

    Sectoral Radar

    From our previous post – The Rotational Bull Market - https://nooreshtech.co.in/2024/08/the-rotational-bull-market-sunday-thoughts.html 

    Some Sectors/Themes which have come up on our Screens.

    Disclosure – Biased and Invested in some of them.

    Relative Strength & Outperformance.  ( All continuing strength)

    1) Agri and AgroChemicals

    2) Textiles

    3) Oil and Gas

    4) Logistics

    5) Insurance

    5) Pharma  ( Smaller names breaking out )

    Hated but on Radar.

    1) Large Cap Banks  ( Still on watch )

    2) Diagnostics  ( Breaking out )

    3) Media     ( first hints of price action )

    Interesting Charts – Not Actionable but gives insights


    1) BankNifty – Interestingly placed


    Bank Nifty


    #BankNifty - Interestingly placed. #Banks and #Financials have been 25-40% of #Nifty50. Outperformer from 2009 to 2020. Further underperformance will take the Ratio back to 2020/2016/2014. Our Last Report on Banks - July 22 - https://t.co/wZqKae4Sk7 

    For now its a little too early but one can actually look at accumulating the sector allocation if one has a large cap bias.

    2) Crude – At a major support

  • Tough to call a breakdown or a rally from here.
  • But a break below 73-75 and 85-88 will decide the next trend.
  • For now looks like range bound moves to continue. 


    • Crude

    3) Smallcaps making a comeback globally

    An interesting chart from all star charts website

    US Smallcap 600

    Performance Update

    3 years with @smallcaseHQ ! Our Top 10 Techno Funda Smallcase ranks among the top, delivering the highest 3-year CAGR returns in Technicals, and the second highest in Fundamentals and Momentum!

    Visit https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com to know more





    Nooresh

    You may also like

    1. The Rotational Bull Market !!

      August 6, 2024

    2. World Setup – Dow, Nasdaq, S&P500, Nikkei, Dax, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bse Smallcap

      July 24, 2024

    3. Hits and Misses – ‘The Idea Lab’ – June 2024

      July 9, 2024

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.