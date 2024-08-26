Breakouts LargeCaps –Bharti AIrtel, BPCL , Hindustan Unilever, ITC. Sectors on Radar & more Insights.

1) Bharti Airtel
2) BPCL
Oil and Gas Sector showing leadership.
3) Hindustan Unilever
4) ITC Limited
Disclosure – The Author has positions in some of the stocks and is biased. Please read the disclosures - https://nooreshtech.co.in/disclosures
Sectoral Radar
From our previous post – The Rotational Bull Market - https://nooreshtech.co.in/2024/08/the-rotational-bull-market-sunday-thoughts.html
Some Sectors/Themes which have come up on our Screens.
Disclosure – Biased and Invested in some of them.
Relative Strength & Outperformance. ( All continuing strength)
1) Agri and AgroChemicals
2) Textiles
3) Oil and Gas
4) Logistics
5) Insurance
5) Pharma ( Smaller names breaking out )
Hated but on Radar.
1) Large Cap Banks ( Still on watch )
2) Diagnostics ( Breaking out )
3) Media ( first hints of price action )
Interesting Charts – Not Actionable but gives insights
1) BankNifty – Interestingly placed
#BankNifty - Interestingly placed. #Banks and #Financials have been 25-40% of #Nifty50. Outperformer from 2009 to 2020. Further underperformance will take the Ratio back to 2020/2016/2014. Our Last Report on Banks - July 22 - https://t.co/wZqKae4Sk7
For now its a little too early but one can actually look at accumulating the sector allocation if one has a large cap bias.
2) Crude – At a major support
3) Smallcaps making a comeback globally
An interesting chart from all star charts website
Performance Update
3 years with @smallcaseHQ ! Our Top 10 Techno Funda Smallcase ranks among the top, delivering the highest 3-year CAGR returns in Technicals, and the second highest in Fundamentals and Momentum!
