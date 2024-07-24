July 24, 2024 Technical Analysis

World Setup – Dow, Nasdaq, S&P500, Nikkei, Dax, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bse Smallcap

World Indices Setup

Dow Jones -

40k-38.5 remain major support zones

 

 

Nasdaq100

Supports at 19400-19500 and then 18300-18500

 

Nikkei

Holding up well

 

Dax

Holding on to the trend

 

Nifty 50

  • Two important support zones
  • 24050-24150 (Last 3 attempts)
  • 23300-23500 (Exit polls high)

 

Bank Nifty

  • At important support zones of 51000-51100 (Exit polls high)
  • Other cluster of highs around 49000

 

 

BSE Smallcap Index

  • Done well post elections
  • Todays low and important support
  • Major support at 48500-49000 (Exit Poll)

.

Thank you for Reading !!

Nooresh

