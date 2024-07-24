World Setup – Dow, Nasdaq, S&P500, Nikkei, Dax, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bse Smallcap

World Indices Setup
Dow Jones -
40k-38.5 remain major support zones
Nasdaq100
Supports at 19400-19500 and then 18300-18500
Nikkei
Holding up well
Dax
Holding on to the trend
Nifty 50
- Two important support zones
- 24050-24150 (Last 3 attempts)
- 23300-23500 (Exit polls high)
Bank Nifty
- At important support zones of 51000-51100 (Exit polls high)
- Other cluster of highs around 49000
BSE Smallcap Index
- Done well post elections
- Todays low and important support
- Major support at 48500-49000 (Exit Poll)
Thank you for Reading !!