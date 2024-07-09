July 9, 2024 Technical Analysis

Hits and Misses – ‘The Idea Lab’ – June 2024

Hey there, check out these before-and-after charts of ideas shared on the The Idea Lab channel!

 

We're gonna spill the beans on the best and worst performers, but these are just a few highlights from the many ideas shared on the channel.

So, when you look at those charts, try to put yourself in the shoes of the traders who spotted these ideas. What were they thinking when they spotted the opportunity? How did they react to the chart and stock movement after that? It's a fantastic learning experience !!

Happy charting and good luck with your trades!

First the HITS

.

Now the MISSES

.

Nooresh

