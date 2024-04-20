Interesting Charts Nifty50 –Bharti Airtel, Reliance Inds, Eicher Motors, Hindalco

Bharti Airtel – Can it Catch Speed & Reliance Inds – Can take Charge?

Telecom as a sector has been a Slow and Steady Mover in last 1 year.

A fundamental logic according to me is if Idea OFS is a success implies the Tariff Hikes are coming in FY25. Else its difficult for Idea to survive. The biggest beneficiary is Bharti Airtel and Reliance in case of hikes.

Now if you look at the Shareholding Structure you realize –Although FIIs have been net sellers in India but buyers in Airtel.

A large company but has only 3% with Public. Mostly Institutionally owned. Retail Shareholders also have reduced. Waiting for March 24 data.

Technically both the stocks look interesting but one will need to wait for Post Elections to see possible Tariff Hikes. Will the Market pre-empt the move or wait till then.

Disclosure – Author has an Open Trading Position in above names which can exit anytime. This is not a recommendation. So please do your own research. Consult your Investment Advisor. Please read the disclaimer.

Eicher Motors – The Next Bike Ride ?

The Two Wheeler stocks have seen trends one by one. TVS Motors , Bajaj Auto and recently Hero Motocorp.

Can this Eicher Motors breakout into highs be start of another Bike Ride.

Metals – Hindalco

In the last few weeks had tweeted about the Breakout in Copper and Dow Jones Metals and Mining Index. The momentum has continued across the board.

Hindalco – On verge of a Cup and Handle Breakout.

Disclosure – Author has an Open Trading Position in above name which can exit anytime. This is not a recommendation. So please do your own research. Consult your Investment Advisor. Please read the disclaimer.

In the next post we look at charts from the Broader Markets.