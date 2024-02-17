Interesting Market Insights !! – 1) Who’s holding the fort at HDFC Bank? 2) Nifty 50: A Heavyweight Headache? 3) Who’s made the most of the PSU Rally?

In today's post, we're serving up three bite-sized facts:

Who's holding the fort at HDFC Bank? Nifty 50: A Heavyweight Headache? Who's made the most of the PSU Rally?

Power Players in HDFC Bank! Who is holding the Fort?

The largest institutional shareholder is SBI Nifty50 ETF with 5.57% of Equity

This ETF is now almost 1.7 lakh cr. !!

Next is LIC of India at 5.19% (increasing every quarter)

Dec'23 SHP of HDFC Bank - FII @ 52.31%, DII @ 30.54%, Retail @ 16.98%.

Let's see how this shapes a few quarters down the line!

.

Nifty50 - The Sleeping Heavyweights Problem !!

Nifty50 Equalweight a nice smooth trend in this Financial Year.

Up 45% this FY

Nifty50 - Heavies Struggle. #Hritik.

Up 30% this FY

HRITIK stands for - HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

These 6 Nifty heavyweights account for 39.6 percent of the index weightage

.

PSE Rally - From Bail Out to Sell Out.

The Biggest Beneficiary has been LIC of India

Hindustan Aeronautics - Bailing out the IPO to 14.5% of Equity. Getting the huge dividends and now selling out.

Left with 1.59% of Equity.

Similar story in many PSE.

.

Hope you found these market insights interesting !!

Keep exploring and stay curious!

See you next time for more captivating bites from the financial world.