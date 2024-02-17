Interesting Market Insights !! – 1) Who’s holding the fort at HDFC Bank? 2) Nifty 50: A Heavyweight Headache? 3) Who’s made the most of the PSU Rally?

In today's post, we're serving up three bite-sized facts:
- Who's holding the fort at HDFC Bank?
- Nifty 50: A Heavyweight Headache?
- Who's made the most of the PSU Rally?
Power Players in HDFC Bank! Who is holding the Fort?
The largest institutional shareholder is SBI Nifty50 ETF with 5.57% of Equity
This ETF is now almost 1.7 lakh cr. !!
Next is LIC of India at 5.19% (increasing every quarter)
Dec'23 SHP of HDFC Bank - FII @ 52.31%, DII @ 30.54%, Retail @ 16.98%.
Let's see how this shapes a few quarters down the line!
.
Nifty50 - The Sleeping Heavyweights Problem !!
Nifty50 Equalweight a nice smooth trend in this Financial Year.
Up 45% this FY
Nifty50 - Heavies Struggle. #Hritik.
Up 30% this FY
HRITIK stands for - HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
These 6 Nifty heavyweights account for 39.6 percent of the index weightage
.
PSE Rally - From Bail Out to Sell Out.
The Biggest Beneficiary has been LIC of India
Hindustan Aeronautics - Bailing out the IPO to 14.5% of Equity. Getting the huge dividends and now selling out.
Left with 1.59% of Equity.
Similar story in many PSE.
.
Hope you found these market insights interesting !!
Keep exploring and stay curious!
See you next time for more captivating bites from the financial world.