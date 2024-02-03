February 3, 2024 Technical Analysis

Hits and Misses – ‘The Idea Lab’ – Jan. 2024

Hey there, check out these before-and-after charts of ideas shared on the The Idea Lab channel!

 

We're gonna spill the beans on the best and worst performers, but these are just a few highlights from the many ideas shared on the channel.

So, when you look at those charts, try to put yourself in the shoes of the traders who spotted these ideas. What were they thinking when they spotted the opportunity? How did they react to the chart and stock movement after that? It's a fantastic learning experience !!

Happy charting and good luck with your trades!

First the HITS

Max India

 

Dynamatic Technologies

 

Hind Petro

 

Munjal Showa

 

Endurance Tech

 

AIA Engineering

 

IFB Industries

 

Maharashtra Bank

 

5 Paisa Capital

 

Heritage Foods

 

Dodla Dairy

 

Coastal Corp

 

Filatex India

 

TV18 Broadcast

 

Prime Focus Limited

Now the MISSES

Laxmi Organics

 

Zim Labs

 

Rushil Decor

 

IDFC Limited

 

Quess Corp

 

Ultramarine Pigments

 

Nuvoco Vistas

 

Nelco

Old Threads on Hits and Misses !!

So, who should subscribe?

  • If you're short on time but want to explore interesting stock ideas.
  • If you appreciate our unique ideation style and want to see what's on our radar.
  • If you're looking for idea generation based on technical analysis, insider trading, and other critical data points.
  • If you're like making your own trading decisions and don't need financial advice or expertise.

Who should consider other options?

  • If you're looking for high-conviction recommendations with a well-defined risk management system and follow-up (check out our Technical Traders Club Offering).
  • In a nutshell, only subscribe to The Idea Lab if you believe you can use our ideas as a valuable resource for your own trading/investing decisions.

We've priced this product very affordably, with a monthly subscription option, so everyone can give it a try!

Here are our subscription plans:

  • Monthly: Rs 1500/- (Incl. GST)
  • Half Yearly: Rs 8000/- (Incl. GST)
  • Yearly: Rs 15000/- (Incl. GST)

