New podcast with Upsurge.club featuring my journey in the markets and way we analyse the markets
0:00 Introduction to the podcast
0:34 About the guest: Nooresh Merani
1:32 Journey from engineering to the Stock Market
3:38 How do you know about Sensex?
4:43 How do you gather knowledge about the stock market?
7:30 What interests you more? Fundamental or Technical
10:22 Don’t do these 3 things as a trader
14:50 2008 crash
18:20 Aftermath of 2008 crash
19:32 Satyam scam
23:04 How do you merge technical and fundamental
28:28 How can a beginner build a network?
32:00 Industry reports Nooresh check
33:11 People can make money with common sense
39:19 How do you exit from a stock?
42:20 Nooresh gift for you
51:20 How you stay invested after months of no movement?
54:17 Select only one: technical or fundamentals?
1:00:30 Lessons learned by Nooresh from the markets
1:02:50 Nooresh view on leverage
1:09:27 Suggestions for investors who entered during COVID rally
1:12:49 How do you confirm price action?
1:17:30 How do I analyse news circulating in the markets?
1:26:10 Where can your strategy may go wrong?
1:31:45 Rapid Fire Q&A
1:35:00 Conclusion