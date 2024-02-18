February 18, 2024 Technical Analysis

New podcast with Upsurge.club featuring my journey in the markets and way we analyse the markets

 

New podcast with Upsurge.club featuring my journey in the markets and way we analyse the markets

 

 

0:00 Introduction to the podcast

0:34 About the guest: Nooresh Merani

1:32 Journey from engineering to the Stock Market

3:38 How do you know about Sensex?

4:43 How do you gather knowledge about the stock market?

7:30 What interests you more? Fundamental or Technical

10:22 Don’t do these 3 things as a trader

14:50 2008 crash

18:20 Aftermath of 2008 crash

19:32 Satyam scam

23:04 How do you merge technical and fundamental

28:28 How can a beginner build a network?

32:00 Industry reports Nooresh check

33:11 People can make money with common sense

39:19 How do you exit from a stock?

42:20 Nooresh gift for you

51:20 How you stay invested after months of no movement?

54:17 Select only one: technical or fundamentals?

1:00:30 Lessons learned by Nooresh from the markets

1:02:50 Nooresh view on leverage

1:09:27 Suggestions for investors who entered during COVID rally

1:12:49 How do you confirm price action?

1:17:30 How do I analyse news circulating in the markets?

1:26:10 Where can your strategy may go wrong?

1:31:45 Rapid Fire Q&A

1:35:00 Conclusion

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Charts on radar – Genesys International, Indo Count Industries, M&M Finance, SP Apparels, Welspun Living

    February 25, 2024

  2. Josh Talks – My Stock Market Journey of 20 Years in 20 Minutes

    February 23, 2024

  3. Charts on Radar – GTPL Hathway, HCG, IndusTowers, Mahindra Life, SBI Life, Confidence Petro

    February 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.