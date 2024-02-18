New podcast with Upsurge.club featuring my journey in the markets and way we analyse the markets

0:00 Introduction to the podcast

0:34 About the guest: Nooresh Merani

1:32 Journey from engineering to the Stock Market

3:38 How do you know about Sensex?

4:43 How do you gather knowledge about the stock market?

7:30 What interests you more? Fundamental or Technical

10:22 Don’t do these 3 things as a trader

14:50 2008 crash

18:20 Aftermath of 2008 crash

19:32 Satyam scam

23:04 How do you merge technical and fundamental

28:28 How can a beginner build a network?

32:00 Industry reports Nooresh check

33:11 People can make money with common sense

39:19 How do you exit from a stock?

42:20 Nooresh gift for you

51:20 How you stay invested after months of no movement?

54:17 Select only one: technical or fundamentals?

1:00:30 Lessons learned by Nooresh from the markets

1:02:50 Nooresh view on leverage

1:09:27 Suggestions for investors who entered during COVID rally

1:12:49 How do you confirm price action?

1:17:30 How do I analyse news circulating in the markets?

1:26:10 Where can your strategy may go wrong?

1:31:45 Rapid Fire Q&A

1:35:00 Conclusion