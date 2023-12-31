Setting the Stage: World Indices Setup for 2024

World Indices setup for 2024

AEX - Netherlands

ASX All - Australia

ASX 200 - Australia

Cac 40 - France

Ftse MIB - Italy

UK

Canada

Spain

WIG 20 - Poland

Bovespa - Brazil

Mexico

Indonesia

Pakistan

Nikkei 225 - Japan

Dow Jones - USA

Nasdaq 100 - USA

Russel 2000 - USA

S&P 500 - USA

Shangai Composite - China

Dollar Index (DXY)

Nifty 50 - India

Conclusion

Global stock markets are close to reaching new all-time highs after a period of long consolidation, suggesting a setup for a positive trend in 2024.

The recent pause in rising interest rates and the expectation of a soft landing indicate a favorable environment for ongoing growth and receding inflationary trends

A Bull Market now or after some consolidation is imminent for Indian markets given the global setup

However, we should be a bit cautious regarding global issues like any geo-political or ongoing war situation that could change the situation.

Keeping an eye on the above charts, one should continually monitor how does things progress !!!