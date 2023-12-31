December 31, 2023 Technical Analysis

Setting the Stage: World Indices Setup for 2024

World Indices setup for 2024

AEX - Netherlands

 

ASX All - Australia

 

ASX 200 - Australia

 

Cac 40 - France

 

Ftse MIB - Italy

 

UK

 

Canada

 

Spain

 

WIG 20 - Poland

 

Bovespa - Brazil

 

Mexico

 

Indonesia

 

Pakistan

 

Nikkei 225 - Japan

 

Dow Jones - USA

 

Nasdaq 100 - USA

 

Russel 2000 - USA

 

S&P 500 - USA

 

Shangai Composite - China

 

Dollar Index (DXY)

 

Nifty 50 - India

 

Conclusion

Global stock markets are close to reaching new all-time highs after a period of long consolidation, suggesting a setup for a positive trend in 2024.

The recent pause in rising interest rates and the expectation of a soft landing indicate a favorable environment for ongoing growth and receding inflationary trends

A Bull Market now or after some consolidation is imminent for Indian markets given the global setup

However, we should be a bit cautious regarding global issues like any geo-political or ongoing war situation that could change the situation.

Keeping an eye on the above charts, one should continually monitor how does things progress !!!

 

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Hits and Misses – ‘The Idea Lab’ – Dec. 2023

    December 29, 2023

  2. Few interesting consolidation breakouts on radar

    December 22, 2023

  3. Hits and Misses – ‘The Idea Lab’ – Nov. 2023

    December 14, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.