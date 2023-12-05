December 5, 2023 Technical Analysis

Nifty/Sensex crosses 2021 highs in Dollar Terms. Breakout Chart Radar–Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, SBI.

Nifty50 USD – Why to look at this Index.

  • FIIs continue to be the largest shareholders of Indian Stocks at 16-20%
  • FII flows still remains a big number. Even though DIIs have now started to change this equation.
  • Historically tops of Nifty50 USD have been very important resistances.

Nifty50 USD – The tops act as major resistance !!

  • Look at how Nifty went from 6300 in 2010 to 2015. But same highs on Nifty50 USD acted as resistance.
  • Nifty went from 11100 and made 3-4 new highs but Nifty50 USD highs acted as resistance.

Nifty 50 USD Wow

Nifty50 USD –All time highs.

Again Nifty did cross 2021 highs but got resisted at the same band of 8500 on Nifty50 USD in 2022-2023 and saw a dip every time.

Finally a breakout on Nifty50 USD as well.

So the technical structure becomes much stronger. Does it suggest the FII flows could now change to positive.

Nifty50 USD

BSE Dollex 30

A similar breakout. Can see how exact tops around the same highs. Finally now getting close to a breakout.

Dollex 30

A few large-cap stocks nearing major resistances.

Adani Ports

Multiple attempts at the 900-920.

Adani Ports

ICICI BANK – A sharp move and back closer to all-time highs.

ICICI Bank 1000

SBI – 600-620 mark remains a big resistance. Strong base at 530-560.

SBI back

I do keep posting Stock Specific Charts on
 The Idea Lab –
An Idea Generation Platform. and check www.nooreshtech.co.in for all our services.

Check the full product details

 The Idea Lab - An Idea Generation Platform!

It's
already been a year since we launched our product as the 'Technical Traders
Room' and we've learned so much along the way!

We've
been listening closely to your feedback, and have decided to make some tweaks
and rebrand our product as "The
Idea Lab"!

The
core concept remains the same – we're here to provide you with potential trading
and investment ideas backed by research methods that we at NooreshTech use
daily.

Here's a glimpse
into what we do:

·
We scan through 1500-1800 charts almost daily by the eyes.

·
Dive into Insider Trading Data and SAST.

·
Keep a close watch on Bulk Deals, Buybacks, Shareholding Changes and Delivery
Volumes.

·
Blogs/Podcasts/Interviews discussing stocks. etc. etc. and much more!

So, what's new
with The Idea Lab?

·
We're now including approximate stop loss and
targets with
each chart.

o
A stop
loss can
serve as a tool for exiting trades that aren't moving in your
favour.

o
The target mentioned is an initial upside
based on chart patterns but trends can last longer, so use it as a tool to
calculate your risk and sizing

·
We're adding our Insider
Trading updates to
The Idea Lab. Tracking promoter activities in the open market has led us to some
fantastic investment opportunities. Check out our Top 10 Insider Trading
Smallcase!

·
You can expect regular
insights on

o Index views,

o Sectoral rotations

o Themes

We've
priced this product very affordably, with a monthly subscription option, so
everyone can give it a try!

So, who should
subscribe?

·
If you're short on time but want to explore interesting stock
ideas.

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Hits and Misses – ‘The Idea Lab’ – Nov. 2023

    December 14, 2023

  2. Nifty Calculator–Nov 2023–New All Time Highs. What next 22k or 19k ?

    December 1, 2023

  3. Nifty at All Time highs and even Global Indices at 52 week highs.

    December 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.