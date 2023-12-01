Nifty Calculator–Nov 2023–New All Time Highs. What next 22k or 19k ?

Please send me a guesstimate sheet which takes it to 19000 or 22000





NIFTY CALCULATOR NOV 2023

Here is a sheet where the expected price is exactly

same as closing prices, download the calculator below and input prices

in the 'Expected Price' column and get expected Nifty

level

..

Download - Nifty-Calculator-Jan

2023

Interesting

Observations

· Top 5 stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI bank,

Infosys, ITC = 40.03% vs 40.52% of Nifty in

Oct 2023

· Top 10 stocks constitute 57.54% vs

57.94% of the Nifty in Oct 2023

· Top 20 stocks

constitute 75.75% vs 76.33% of the

Nifty in Oct 2023

· HDFC bank Ltd is the top weight at 13.25% vs 13.24% of

the Nifty in Oct 2023(After merger of Hdfc twins), followed

by Reliance at 9.11%. 22.36% of the

Index.

· Reliance + HDFC = 22.36% of Nifty (Hope you get why

Nifty does not depict GDP. 23% of India’s GDP is not equal to Reliance

+HDFC)

· Bottom 25 stocks have less than 1% weight and total

weight at 18.31% vs 17.82% in Oct 2023.

· Reliance had a demerger of Jio Financial services which is

listed separately now.

Sectoral Observations

Weightage Changes

· Banks and Financials are now decreased from recent high of 38.45% in

Apr 2023 to 35.26% now. It has seen a bottom of 35.11% in June

2022.

· Power at 2.49% increased from 2% last

months.

· Media at 0.

· Oil and Gas from 14.78% in June 2022 to 11.32%. 'Oil and Gas' is

now renamed as 'Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels'. Coal India is now classified

under Oil, Gas, and Consumable fuels. Earlier it was classified under Metals.

IOC out from the index which was classified under Oil and

Gas.

· Metals from 3.17% in Feb 2023 to 3.75% . Coal India is now

classified under ‘Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels’. Earlier it was under

Metals.

· IT weights increased from 12.64% in June 2023 to 13.64%

in Nov 2023. Decreased slightly.

· Automobile at 6.62% Increasing steadily from past few

months.(Highest weight since 2019)

· Consumer Durables weight increased slightly to 3.24% in Nov 2023

from 3.18% in Sep 2023.

· Healthcare at 4.2% increasing continuously from four

months.

· Construction material is at

2.02% increasing constantly from past few month

· FMCG now at 9.28% same compared to past month from high of

9.97 May 2023.

Some changes in classification

:

1. Consumer goods sector is now divided into Consumer

Durables and FMCG.

2. 'Oil and Gas' now renamed as 'Oil, Gas and consumable

fuels'. Coal India now classified under Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels. Earlier

it was classified under metals. IOC out from index which was classified under

Oil and Gas

3. 'Automobile' Sector renamed as 'Automobile and Auto

Components'.

4. 'Metals' renamed as 'Metals and Mining'. Coal India

no longer classified under this sector.

5. 'Cement and Cement Products' sector renamed as

'Construction Material'.

6. 'Pharma' sector renamed as 'Healthcare' and Apollo

hospital is included in the index under this

sector.

7. 'Fertilizers and Pesticides' sector renamed as

'Chemicals'.

8. LTImindtree Ltd now a part of

Nifty.

9. Demerged entity from Reliance, Jio financial will not

be in Nifty after its listing

Do check this video on Nifty Calculator

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbmhiLXYx2k

What is a Nifty Calculator?

-> As per the weightage given by NSE for Nifty

stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

->Change the expected price and the expected Nifty

will change accordingly

->Create 3 different sheets for

yourself–

Pessimistic (where you put the worst possible prices

you think. Default 10% down)

Optimistic (the best prices possible. Default 10%

up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental (prices on

any reasoning)

Please Note as weights change every day by a small

margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be

approximate.

How to Guess?

· Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE,

Valuations, Technicals, Waves, etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It

should be a reflection of your actual

guesstimate.

· Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks

is enough given the 75-80% weight.

· Start with changing the default fall to

5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

· Then change stocks that you think may not do the

default move.

· Also do remember there is not a direct correlation

between the economy with the Nifty.

Things to Note

· One of the reasons we keep posting this is to make an

actual unbiased guess every month/quarter.

· There have been numerous warnings as to how markets

are overheated. Understanding the constituents allows you to realize how Nifty

is not supposed to reflect the Economy.

· Nifty is now at its All time

high.

· Putting in the numbers looks like we are going to

stay sideways for some time. What’s your call?