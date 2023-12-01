Nifty at All Time highs and even Global Indices at 52 week highs.

Over the last few weeks its all been about the Broader Markets.

But with Nifty in touching distance of all time high. May make a new high today or next week possibly.

The good part it is not just India outperforming.

A lot of global indices nearing or making 52 week highs.

A quick look at Global Charts.

Dow Jones – New 52 week highs.

S&P 500 – Nearing 52 week highs.

Nikkei – 4-5 attempts done.

Now setting up for 52 week highs.

Dax – Getting close to new 52 week highs.

Sectors to watchout for

Oil and Gas Sector has made a strong comeback. Some Public Sector companies are hitting new all time highs/5 year highs. Interesting long term charts. Neglected sector.

Housing Finance stocks are breaking out.

SpecialtySteel a sector to watchout in Smallcaps.

Broking Companies have continued in a strong trend. The underperformer could surprise here. Even AMCs are shaping up.

Largecap Banking space could see a bounce. Leaders like Axis Bank have hit new all time highs.

Auto continues to outperform. Time for a pause.

I do keep posting Stock Specific Charts on – The Idea Lab – An Idea Generation Platform.

Check the full product details

The Idea Lab - An Idea Generation Platform!

It's already been a year since we launched our product as the 'Technical Traders Room' and we've learned so much along the way!

We've been listening closely to your feedback, and have decided to make some tweaks and rebrand our product as "The Idea Lab"!

The core concept remains the same – we're here to provide you with potential trading and investment ideas backed by research methods that we at NooreshTech use daily.

Here's a glimpse into what we do:

· We scan through 1500-1800 charts almost daily by the eyes.

· Dive into Insider Trading Data and SAST.

· Keep a close watch on Bulk Deals, Buybacks, Shareholding Changes and Delivery Volumes.

· Blogs/Podcasts/Interviews discussing stocks. etc. etc. and much more!

So, what's new with The Idea Lab?

· We're now including approximate stop loss and targets with each chart.

o A stop loss can serve as a tool for exiting trades that aren't moving in your favour.

o The target mentioned is an initial upside based on chart patterns but trends can last longer, so use it as a tool to calculate your risk and sizing

· We're adding our Insider Trading updates to The Idea Lab. Tracking promoter activities in the open market has led us to some fantastic investment opportunities. Check out our Top 10 Insider Trading Smallcase!

· You can expect regular insights on

o Index views,

o Sectoral rotations

o Themes

We've priced this product very affordably, with a monthly subscription option, so everyone can give it a try!

So, who should subscribe?

· If you're short on time but want to explore interesting stock ideas.

· If you appreciate our unique ideation style and want to see what's on our radar.

· If you're looking for idea generation based on technical analysis, insider trading, and other critical data points.

· If you're like making your own trading decisions and don't need financial advice or expertise.

Who should consider other options?

· If you're looking for high-conviction recommendations with a well-defined risk management system and follow-up (check out our Technical Traders Club Offering).

· In a nutshell, only subscribe to The Idea Lab if you believe you can use our ideas as a valuable resource for your own trading/investing decisions.

Here are our subscription plans (Incl. GST)

· Monthly: Rs. 1500

· Half Yearly: Rs. 8000

· Yearly: Rs. 15000

For existing subscribers of Technical Traders Room, the new charges will only apply on renewal

Ready to get started?

Here's the subscription link: https:// rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i

After subscribing, you'll be added to our Telegram and Rigi Channel within 24 hours.

And if you have any questions or need assistance, don't hesitate to WhatsApp us at 7977801488 – NooreshTech.

Mr. Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registered Research Analyst

Registration No. INH000008075