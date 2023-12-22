December 22, 2023 Technical Analysis

Few interesting consolidation breakouts on radar

A lot of charts are consolidating for a long time and showing some signs of trend change and breakout.

We have listed a few of them which are on our radar !!

Do check them out !!

 

Advanced Enzymes Limited 

 

Dodla Limited

 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

 

Alembic Limited

 

RSWM

 

Mukand Limited

 

Endurance Tech

 

Nuvoco Vistas Limited

 

 

Lemontree Hotels Limited

 

If you wish to get such interesting chart setups with tentative stoploss and target on daily basis, do have a look at 'The Idea Lab' Service

 

Disclosure: The Author might have recommended stocks to his clients or might have holding in the stocks mentioned above. Please read the disclaimer carefully

 

 

Thank you for reading the article

 

 

 

 

Nooresh

