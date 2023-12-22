Few interesting consolidation breakouts on radar

A lot of charts are consolidating for a long time and showing some signs of trend change and breakout.
We have listed a few of them which are on our radar !!
Do check them out !!
Advanced Enzymes Limited
Dodla Limited
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
Alembic Limited
RSWM
Mukand Limited
Endurance Tech
Nuvoco Vistas Limited
Lemontree Hotels Limited
Disclosure: The Author might have recommended stocks to his clients or might have holding in the stocks mentioned above. Please read the disclaimer carefully
