40% of the Nifty is now in a sideways range and still at 2021 .

Broader Market looks diverging a lot more coz of them.

HDFCBank - 14%, RelianceInds - 10%, KotakBank - 3%, ITIndex - 13% ( Infy - 6% )

Back in 2018-2020 - #Nifty Trivedi Problem

Nifty from 11171 in Jan 2018 to 12400 by Jan 2020.

Smallcap & Midcap Indices down 20-40%

Heavyweights up 25-64%

Every bounce got sold in BroaderMarkets. Are we going to see the opposite? Buy on Dips in 2023-2025? Think?

