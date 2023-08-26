Market Kya Lagta Hai? Euphoria, Correction or Crash or a Long-Term Bull Market ?

00:00 Introduction

01:30 Smallcap Index going bonkers?

04:20 Ratio Chart - BSE Smallcap to Nifty Ratio

05:30 BSE Smallcap to Nifty Divergence

06:36 About BSE Smcallcap Index

07:41 Past Examples of Smallcap to Nifty Divergence

16:55 BSE-Smallcap - Similarity between 2016 to 2023

21:00 Nifty - Sleeping heavyweights problem in 2023

23:32 No strategy works all the time !!

26:41 Conclusion

Please bear with the echo sound !! Would be better next time !!

Download PDF : Market Kya Lagta Hai August 2023

