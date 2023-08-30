August 30, 2023 Technical Analysis

Interesting Charts–Axis Bank, ICICI Bank,Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, LIC Housing Finance, Maruti

Today Smallcap and Midcap Indices hit a new all time high. Nifty500 , Nifty50 equal weight , nifty total market cap all sideways consolidation compared to a slowly drifting Nifty.

Can also check this short video on it

Nifty crossing 19600 alongwith other indices breaking out would confirm momentum shift.

Stock specific momentum continues to be strong.

Some Interesting Large Cap Charts.

Federal Bank – Breakout done.

Federal Bank

ICICI BANK – 940-960 band acting like a magnet. Bias positive till above 940

ICICI Bank

Indusind Bank – 4 attempts at 1430-1440

Indusind Bank

LIC HOUSING FINANCE – Big Breakout if sustains 430-440

LIC Housing Finance

Maruti – The Big Barrier at 10k

MAruti suz

Axis Bank – Multiple attempts near 1000

What Axis Bank

Indian Hotels – Breakout with Volumes and ATH

Indian Hotels

Nooresh

