Interesting Charts–Axis Bank, ICICI Bank,Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, LIC Housing Finance, Maruti

Today Smallcap and Midcap Indices hit a new all time high. Nifty500 , Nifty50 equal weight , nifty total market cap all sideways consolidation compared to a slowly drifting Nifty.

Nifty crossing 19600 alongwith other indices breaking out would confirm momentum shift.

Stock specific momentum continues to be strong.

Some Interesting Large Cap Charts.

Federal Bank – Breakout done.

ICICI BANK – 940-960 band acting like a magnet. Bias positive till above 940

Indusind Bank – 4 attempts at 1430-1440

LIC HOUSING FINANCE – Big Breakout if sustains 430-440

Maruti – The Big Barrier at 10k

Axis Bank – Multiple attempts near 1000

Indian Hotels – Breakout with Volumes and ATH

