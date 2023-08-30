Interesting Charts–Axis Bank, ICICI Bank,Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, LIC Housing Finance, Maruti

Today Smallcap and Midcap Indices hit a new all time high. Nifty500 , Nifty50 equal weight , nifty total market cap all sideways consolidation compared to a slowly drifting Nifty.
Can also check this short video on it
Nifty crossing 19600 alongwith other indices breaking out would confirm momentum shift.
Stock specific momentum continues to be strong.
Follow me on Twitter to get interesting tweets like this
https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1696795397166190738
Some Interesting Large Cap Charts.
Federal Bank – Breakout done.
ICICI BANK – 940-960 band acting like a magnet. Bias positive till above 940
Indusind Bank – 4 attempts at 1430-1440
LIC HOUSING FINANCE – Big Breakout if sustains 430-440
Maruti – The Big Barrier at 10k
Axis Bank – Multiple attempts near 1000
Indian Hotels – Breakout with Volumes and ATH
We highlight a lot of interesting Smallcaps/Midcaps Charts. Bulk Deals and other action on our Technical Traders Room Broadcast Service during the day.
Do check it out
TECHNICAL TRADERS ROOM – ( Starts at 1100 a month and 11000 annually )
Technical Analysis Training Finally Planned for October 28-29th Mumbai.
This time doing an Advanced Technical Analysis Training Program. Will put details soon
If interested mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp 7977801488