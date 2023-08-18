Bank Nifty at a Nifty level of 18500-18800. Retest of Breakout on Major Global Indices.

A quick update on Indian and Global Indices.

Over the last few weeks we have seen a slow drifting correction across the world.

Most leading global indices are getting back to the recent Breakout zone or Support Areas.

Lets look at the charts.

Nifty and Bank Nifty

Nifty last all time high was around 18800-18900.

Although Nifty has not come to the retest the Bank Nifty is back to an equivalent of 18500-18800.

Back at the same price was it was in Dec 2022.

43300 remains an important support.

Nifty saw a breakout with gaps at 18800-19000. That remains an important support.

The Broader Indices- Nifty 500, Nifty Allcap, Nifty50 equal weight, Smallcap and Midcap Indices have a relatively stronger chart for now.

The consolidation to continue with Sectoral Rotations.

Risk could be global indices taking a sharper dip. ( Charts below )

Dow Jones Index – Back to Breakout zone.

A slow drift towards the last breakout of 34200-34500.

Multiple tops around that band.









S&P 500 – 4320-4350 and next majorly 4200-4220 important zone.





Dollar Index – False Breakdown

Yet another false move for Dollar Index. Has a tendency to do false breakouts and breakdowns.

Back to testing the important zone of 103.5-105.

This crossing 105 can be a big signal to watch for any deeper correction.





Nikkei – Back to retesting Breakout

A very strong move from April now seeing a retest.









Nifty Total Market Cap and other Indices relatively stronger

The heavyweights of Nifty50 Reliance, HDFC Bank, Kotak and IT stocks did not see a huge performance but have slowly drifted lower.

The Broader Market structure relatively better.

The Momentum has definitely taken a pause. Time for a sideways drift.





Conclusion

Major Global Indices getting closer to retest of Breakout or Support Areas.

The strength of the bounce over next few sessions will indicate if we can again get momentum on the upside or more sideways action.

For Nifty its simpler a break above 19550-19650 triggers upward momentum. Bank Nifty below 43300 and Nifty below 18800-19000 is where risk of a deeper correction starts.

Time to stick with the existing Portfolio strategy. Hold and Stock Specific.

Longer term structure still very positive.

Dollar Index crossing 105 is the trigger to watch for the current view to change.

