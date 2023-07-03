NooreshTech’s Techncial Traders Room – Hits and Misses – June 2023

Hits and Misses in our broadcast service 'Technical Traders Room' for the month of June 2023

A post with images to understand the manner in which we look at things while identifying a trade and the move thereafter

Download PDF Here : TTR - HITS and MISSES - June 2023

Technical Traders Room Link - https://t.co/lFPtCgxqYQ

About Technical Traders Room

There is a lot of exchange of ideas that takes place internally within our team. The idea here is to extend these ideas to all the traders out there! We end up doing a lot of research work and come out with a lot of interesting stuff. Being selective we may not trade all of them. But would it not be great if we could share it with others who could use it and decide on their own? – That's how this product got designed.

What's in for you?

List of interesting trade setups in stocks - Stocks at breakouts, reversals, retests with good risk reward setups

Index trends on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Other Indices

Sectoral views, Sectoral bets, Sectoral leadership, Interesting Themes etc

Any other interesting data points pertaining to bulk, block deals, sast, delivery volumes etc..

Strongly recommend this product as its priced very low and also have kept a Monthly Subscription so all readers can try it!

https://rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i