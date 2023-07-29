Hits and Misses – ‘Technical Traders Room’ – July 2023

Hey there, check out these before-and-after charts of ideas shared on the Technical Traders Room channel!

We're gonna spill the beans on the best and worst performers, but these are just a few highlights out of the many ideas shared on the channel.

So, when you look at those charts, try to put yourself in the shoes of the traders who spotted these ideas. What were they thinking when they spotted the opportunity? How did they react to the chart and stock movement thereafter? It's an amazing learning experience !!

Happy charting and good luck with your trades!

First the HITS

NRB Bearings - up 37%

Jyothy Labs - Up 36%

JK Tyre - Up 30%

Century Textiles - Up 24%

Jagran - Up 20%

Aarti Drugs - Up 19%

Finolex Cables - Up 19%

Welspun Corp - Up 18%

PNB - Up 17%

Zomato - Up 13%

Deep Industries - Up 13%

Gabriel India - Up 13%

Now the MISSES

Bandhan Bank - Down 14%

TVS Electronics - Down 10%

Hindustan Petro - Down 10%

Happiest Minds - Down 9%

IGL - Down 7%

