Interesting Charts on Radar – June 2023

Nifty 50 Equal Weight

Nifty Equal Weight at a New All-Time High suggests that the breadth is good

Apollo Hospitals

Consolidation breakout above 4750-4800

Monitor selling by Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund (Reducing QoQ) - 1.13% equity left

DCB Bank

Previous support acting as resistance, breakout above 115-120

Dynamatic Technologies

Multi-year high breakout at 3400-3500

Electrosteel Castings

Turnaround stock – Breakout above 45-47 levels

Healthcare Global

Cup and Handle breakout above 315-325

Hero Moto Corp

2-year consolidation breakout above 2850-2950.

Underperformer since a decade

Indraprastha Medical Corp

Cup and handle breakout above 90-92

RBL Bank

Small breakout at 162; Confirmation of a bigger move above 180

Satin Credit Care

Breakout at 175-180

Spandana Sphoorty

2 years of sideways consolidation, Buzz of big promoter block

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Initial breakout at 130, Near the same levels as previous support zones, Breakout above 150-155

Uno Minda

Stock in sideways consolidation. Breakout above 570-575

Interesting Sectoral Trends

Hospitals coming on the radar. Earlier we had covered Hotels which is still in a nice trend.

Financials. NBFCs,MFIs, Small Banks. Earlier we had covered Banks in June and NBFCs before this. Now MFIs coming up.

Stock Specific Breadth Strong across Smallcaps/Midcaps.

