Interesting Charts on Radar – June 2023

Nifty 50 Equal Weight
Nifty Equal Weight at a New All-Time High suggests that the breadth is good
Apollo Hospitals
Consolidation breakout above 4750-4800
Monitor selling by Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund (Reducing QoQ) - 1.13% equity left
DCB Bank
Previous support acting as resistance, breakout above 115-120
Dynamatic Technologies
Multi-year high breakout at 3400-3500
Electrosteel Castings
Turnaround stock – Breakout above 45-47 levels
Healthcare Global
Cup and Handle breakout above 315-325
Hero Moto Corp
2-year consolidation breakout above 2850-2950.
Underperformer since a decade
Indraprastha Medical Corp
Cup and handle breakout above 90-92
RBL Bank
Small breakout at 162; Confirmation of a bigger move above 180
Satin Credit Care
Breakout at 175-180
Spandana Sphoorty
2 years of sideways consolidation, Buzz of big promoter block
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Initial breakout at 130, Near the same levels as previous support zones, Breakout above 150-155
Uno Minda
Stock in sideways consolidation. Breakout above 570-575
Interesting Sectoral Trends
Hospitals coming on the radar. Earlier we had covered Hotels which is still in a nice trend.
Financials. NBFCs,MFIs, Small Banks. Earlier we had covered Banks in June and NBFCs before this. Now MFIs coming up.
Stock Specific Breadth Strong across Smallcaps/Midcaps.
