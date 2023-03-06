Download Nifty Calculator

Nifty-Calculator-Feb-2023

What is Nifty Calculator?

Thank you for reading...

TECHNICAL TRADERS ROOM

We at NooreshTech do a lot of stuff on a regular basis for our research.

1) Scan 1500 charts by the eye on almost daily basis.

2) Insider Trading Data, SAST

3) Bulk Deals/Buybacks/Delivery Volumes.

4) Blogs/Podcasts/Interviews discussing stocks.

etc etc

This gives us a solid list of Trade Setups in Stocks,Index Trends, Sectoral Leadership, Themes

We end up doing a lot of research work and come out with a lot of interesting stuff. Being selective we may not trade all of them.

But would it not be great if we could share it with others who could use it and decide on their own. – That's how this product got designed.

Read More :

https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/07/technical-traders-room-a-broadcast-for-traders.html

Subscribe :

https://rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i