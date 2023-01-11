US Inflation numbers vis a vis Nifty – Impactful days but does it change trends ?

Lets see what has happened in last one year in Nifty whenever the US inflation numbers have come out

US Inflation data release dates

Jan 12, 2023 (Dec) - ????

Dec 13, 2022 (Nov) - 7.11%

Nov 10, 2022 (Oct) - 7.75%

Oct 13, 2022 (Sep) - 8.2%

Sep 13, 2022 (Aug) - 8.26%

Aug 10, 2022 (Jul) - 8.52%

Jul 13, 2022 (Jun) - 9.06%

Jun 10, 2022 (May) - 8.58%

May 11, 2022 (Apr) - 8.26%

Apr 12, 2022 (Mar) - 8.54%

Nifty Gap up / Down and % change after US Inflation data release

-

As per the last few readings, it is observed that the US Inflation numbers has an impact on our market the next day

Now let us see what has happened in Nifty in the next few days of the data release ?





-

While the next day's moves are impactful but are these swings coincidental?

Anyways the one thing this chart suggests is US INFLATION numbers matter !!

The next one is due on 12th January 2023 i.e. Tomorrow. Data will be released at 7 p.m. IST. So the impact of which will be seen on our markets on 13th January 2023 (Friday)

If we can break 17700-17800 or 18200-18250 post the numbers that can lead to a swing move.