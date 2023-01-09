Large Caps on Radar–L&T , M&M , Indigo, Indusind Bank , Tata Communications

A quick check on some interesting setups in Large Caps.

Larsen and Toubro

Holding well above the breakout of the previous high of 2021.

Retest done couple of times.

Relative Strength.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Clear cut leader in the Auto Pack

Support of 1200 multiple times.

Breakout done today

Dips if any an opportunity.

The other Nifty stock to watch would be Reliance and ONGC. Nifty Oil and Gas nearing a breakout.

Indigo

Multiple attempts at 2060 in last 5-7 sessions.

Major resistance at 2080-2100.

Indusind Bank

Still available below pre covid highs.

Multiple attempts done at 1280 resistance.

Can be a big breakout going forward and a new leader in banking.

Tata Communications.

On watch for a confirmation above the 1350-1390 mark.

Charts and view shared in the report: