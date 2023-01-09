Large Caps on Radar–L&T , M&M , Indigo, Indusind Bank , Tata Communications

A quick check on some interesting setups in Large Caps.
Larsen and Toubro
- Holding well above the breakout of the previous high of 2021.
- Retest done couple of times.
- Relative Strength.
Mahindra & Mahindra
- Clear cut leader in the Auto Pack
- Support of 1200 multiple times.
- Breakout done today
- Dips if any an opportunity.
The other Nifty stock to watch would be Reliance and ONGC. Nifty Oil and Gas nearing a breakout.
Indigo
- Multiple attempts at 2060 in last 5-7 sessions.
- Major resistance at 2080-2100.
Indusind Bank
- Still available below pre covid highs.
- Multiple attempts done at 1280 resistance.
- Can be a big breakout going forward and a new leader in banking.
Tata Communications.
- On watch for a confirmation above the 1350-1390 mark.
