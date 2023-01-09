January 9, 2023 Technical Analysis

Large Caps on Radar–L&T , M&M , Indigo, Indusind Bank , Tata Communications

A quick check on some interesting setups in Large Caps.

Larsen and Toubro

  • Holding well above the breakout of the previous high of 2021.
  • Retest done couple of times.
  • Relative Strength.

L&T

Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Clear cut leader in the Auto Pack
  • Support of 1200 multiple times.
  • Breakout done today
  • Dips if any an opportunity.

M&M breakout

The other Nifty stock to watch would be Reliance and ONGC. Nifty Oil and Gas nearing a breakout.

Indigo

  • Multiple attempts at 2060 in last 5-7 sessions.
  • Major resistance at 2080-2100.

Indigo

Indusind Bank

  • Still available below pre covid highs.
  • Multiple attempts done at 1280 resistance.
  • Can be a big breakout going forward and a new leader in banking.

Indusind Bank

Tata Communications.

  • On watch for a confirmation above the 1350-1390 mark.

Tata Communications

Nooresh

