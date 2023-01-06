Global Indices–Every Index in a Different Trend. Europe Up , Dow sideways, Nasdaq Down, Hang Seng up, Shanghai sideways.

Whenever one is uncertain about the domestic market direction, one tends to look at the global indices on how are they shaping up.

Very different moves in different indices across the world.

Let us today look at the same,

CAC (France)

Made a top in Jan 2022, after which it is consolidating for a year

Multiple bottoms at 5700 and multiple resistance at 6800

Breakout above 6800 can take the index to its previous high around 7400

DAX (Germany)

Made a top in Jan 2022, after which it is consolidating for a year

Multiple bottoms at 12000-12500 and multiple resistance at 14500

Breakout above 14600 can take the index to its previous high around 16200

FTSE (UK)

FTSE resisting at the same tops since 2018

6-7 tops around the same highs of 7700-7800

A breakout above 7800 can be a multi year resistance breakout

CAC, DAX and FTSE the economies which were supposedly worst affected by the Russia-Ukraine War are at a cusp of breaking out !!

Lets us now look at US Indices,

Nasdaq 100 (US IT Bellwether)

It has made a top in Dec 2021

Since then, the index has corrected sharply from 16900 levels to 10500 levels, down roughly ~37-40% from the peak

All the outperformance since covid have been wiped off

Small support at 10500 zones, if it breaks, index can fall to pre covid highs and 2 year return of index will be zero

Will it hold the support or break - need to watch the 10500 levels

Dow Jones Industrial Average (USA)

Made a peak in Jan 2022

Since then, slowly drifting down, making a low of 29000 in Oct 2022

Sharp bounce since then and multiple resistance at 34500 zones

Right now in a very tight range from 32500 to 33500

A move above or below the above levels will decide the direction

DXY (Dollar Index)

Dollar Index measures the strength of dollar against the leading world currencies

It had seen a breakout in June 2022 where it went up from 103 odd levels to 114-115 levels

After the peak in Sep 2022, it has retested the same breakout zones of 103 where it is taking the support again

100-103 becomes a key level to watch out for !!

Hong Kong – Up 40% from November lows. Still down 30% from 2021 and still below April-June 2022 highs.

China – A short term bounce but going nowhere.

Nifty (India)

Now coming to Nifty, the index recently attempted to break of its Sep 2021 highs, however the breakout failed

Immediate support at 17800

If it breaks, the index can go to 16800

Fresh breakout above 18600-700

Thank you for reading the article.

