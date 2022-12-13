NooreshTech Quick Hacks – Finding all the listed companies in the same sector

Have you ever wondered where do we get all the companies listed in the same sector?

It helps us to take the holistic sectoral view by looking at more individual companies of the same sector

Screener.in comes to the rescue

Go to screener.in

Simply type any one company’s name in the search bar from the sector you want to search

Ex. HDFC Bank

Go to Peer comparison

Click on ‘Sector’ or ‘Industry’ tab

Get all the listed companies in the same sector with all the details (mktcap, cmp, return ratios etc.) that you want

Can export the same data on excel if you are a premium user !!

———–END——————

Search for #NooreshTechHacks for previous posts

We write on interesting hacks for investing and trading, companies worth researching, charts on radar etc.