3 Stock Friday – Ideas to Research – QuessCorp, Banswara Syntex, Bajaj Healthcare

A weekly letter where we highlight some stocks which are worth keeping on radar & the reasons thereof !!
None of the below stocks should be taken as stock recommendations.
Also if you have anything interesting insights to share regarding the stocks mentioned here, we would love to hear from you
Please do mail us @ nooreshtech@analyseindia.com
Quesscorp - Promoter finds value. Do you?
About the company -
Quess Corp is engaged in the business of providing services in Workforce management, Operating asset management and Tech services.
Recent price performance -
Recently the company announced results and the stock saw a big breakdown from 550 odd levels to 440 zones as shown in chart below
Chart -
Insider Buying -
Promoter Ajit Isaac stepped in during this time and bought almost 155,000 shares or 0.10% equity in 3 days from the open market in Nov 2022. The average buying price of the promoter is Rs.481. Moreover when we checked the delivery volumes of that particular days, we found that promoter did significant amount of buying for that days volumes and delivery
Delivery Data -
Banswara Syntex - Promoter’s sister, son selling, someone buying smartly
Promoter selling -
Kavita Soni (Sister) - Reason unknown
Navnita Mehra (Sister) - Reason - Buying House
Dhruv Toshniwal, Udit Toshniwal (Sons) - Reason - Pant Project
Mefcom Capital Markets (Earlier classified as promoters, now as public shareholders) - Reason unknown
What Promoter have to say about selling?
Chart -
Deliveries -
November 2022 have seen the highest delivery i.e. 20.20lk shares as compared to previous highest delivery i.e. in Jan 2022 (When the stock made a new all time high)
p.s. Author has exposure to the scrip and has been recommended to clients in the research services. Please read the disclaimer carefully
Bajaj Healthcare Limited - Major shareholder exiting, Promoter buying
About the company -
It is a bulk drug manufacturer manufacturing and supply of various Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's), Amino acids and Nutritional supplements for Pharmaceuticals, Neutraceuticals, Food industries
Exiting Shareholder -
Progyan Construction & Engineers Private Limited is exiting bajaj healthcare. March 2020 (7.67%) to Sep 2022 (1.13% or 310800 shares) Recently sold 220,000 shares on 17th Nov. 2022. Now they are left with 90,800 shares or 0.33%.
Promoter Buying -
Promoter is also buying from open market, recently in Nov. bought 22310 shares or 0.08% at the average price of 387.
Chart-
Our Services
Premium Channel - Technical Traders Room
If you like what you read, and would like to get such analysis, updates and charts in live market…
Join our Premium service – ‘Technical Traders Room’
Read more about the service:
https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/07/technical-traders-room-a-broadcast-for-traders.html
Subscribe:
https://rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i
Research Services - Technical Traders Club
There are two parts to this.
- Technical Traders Club Trading Ideas.
- Smallcap Folio.
The Technical Traders Club Trading Ideas
- Short term trading ideas with a view of 1-3 months.
- 10-12 open positions max at a time. ( No of Stocks may increase if Half Weight Positions.)
- Trades will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight ( Addition on Dips or Breakout.)
- Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.
- Exits on Stoploss Hit will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis.
Smallcap Folio
- Investment Ideas mainly in Smallcap and Midcaps. Holding Period 6-24 months.
- Max 10-12 Open Positions.
- Investments will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight. ( Addition on Dips)
- Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.
- Exits will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis
Read More: https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club
Subscribe:
Half Yearly = Rs 15340. ( Including GST )
Annual = Rs 25960 ( Including GST )
Disclaimer
- Research Analyst may have financial interest or actual / beneficial ownership in the securities recommended in its personal portfolio. Details of the same may be referred through the disclosures made at the time of advice.
- There are no actual or potential conflicts of interest arising from any connection to or association with any issuer of products/ securities, including any material information or facts that might compromise its objectivity or independence in the carrying on of Research Analyst services. Such conflict of interest shall be disclosed to the client as and when they arise.
- Research Analyst or its employee or its associates have not received any compensation from the subject company in past 12 months.
- Research Analyst or its employee or its associates have not managed or co-managed the public offering of Subject Company in past 12 months.
- Research Analyst or its employee or its associates have received any compensation for investment banking or merchant banking of brokerage services from the subject company in past 12 months.
- Research Analyst or its employee or its associates have not received any compensation for products or services other than above from the subject company in past 12 months.
- Research Analyst or its employee or its associates have not received any compensation or other benefits from the Subject Company or 3rd party in connection with the research report/ recommendation.
- The subject company was not a client of Research Analyst or its employee or its associates during twelve months preceding the date of distribution of the research report and recommendation services provided.
- Research Analysts or its employee or its associates has not served as an officer, director or employee of the subject company.
- Research Analysts has not been engaged in market making activity of the subject company