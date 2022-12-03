3 Stock Friday – Ideas to Research – QuessCorp, Banswara Syntex, Bajaj Healthcare

A weekly letter where we highlight some stocks which are worth keeping on radar & the reasons thereof !!

Quesscorp - Promoter finds value. Do you?

About the company -

Quess Corp is engaged in the business of providing services in Workforce management, Operating asset management and Tech services.

Recent price performance -

Recently the company announced results and the stock saw a big breakdown from 550 odd levels to 440 zones as shown in chart below

Chart -

Insider Buying -

Promoter Ajit Isaac stepped in during this time and bought almost 155,000 shares or 0.10% equity in 3 days from the open market in Nov 2022. The average buying price of the promoter is Rs.481. Moreover when we checked the delivery volumes of that particular days, we found that promoter did significant amount of buying for that days volumes and delivery

Delivery Data -

Banswara Syntex - Promoter’s sister, son selling, someone buying smartly

Promoter selling -

Kavita Soni (Sister) - Reason unknown

Navnita Mehra (Sister) - Reason - Buying House

Dhruv Toshniwal, Udit Toshniwal (Sons) - Reason - Pant Project

Mefcom Capital Markets (Earlier classified as promoters, now as public shareholders) - Reason unknown

What Promoter have to say about selling?

Chart -

Deliveries -

November 2022 have seen the highest delivery i.e. 20.20lk shares as compared to previous highest delivery i.e. in Jan 2022 (When the stock made a new all time high)

Author has exposure to the scrip and has been recommended to clients in the research services.

Bajaj Healthcare Limited - Major shareholder exiting, Promoter buying

About the company -

It is a bulk drug manufacturer manufacturing and supply of various Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's), Amino acids and Nutritional supplements for Pharmaceuticals, Neutraceuticals, Food industries

Exiting Shareholder -

Progyan Construction & Engineers Private Limited is exiting bajaj healthcare. March 2020 (7.67%) to Sep 2022 (1.13% or 310800 shares) Recently sold 220,000 shares on 17th Nov. 2022. Now they are left with 90,800 shares or 0.33%.

Promoter Buying -

Promoter is also buying from open market, recently in Nov. bought 22310 shares or 0.08% at the average price of 387.

Chart-

