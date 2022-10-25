Journey of a Trade – What happened after breakout ?

This series of Journey of a Trade are part of Charts posted in Technical Traders Room rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i
The before and after videos are just for one to understand how the stock moves after the chart is identified
It helps one to be a better trader
Safari Industries
Wonderla Holidays
KRBL Limited
ABB Limited
Lemontree Hotels
Poly Medicure Limited
Religare Enterprises
Craftsman Automation Limited
Mayur Uniquoters Limited
Chalet Hotels Limited
Well, these are some of the trades which worked and moved as expected or beyond,
Next series of trades will be which did not work as expected!!
Till then wishing everyone a very happy diwali and a prosperous new year