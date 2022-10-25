October 25, 2022 Technical Analysis

Journey of a Trade – What happened after breakout ?

This series of Journey of a Trade are part of Charts posted in Technical Traders Room rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i

The before and after videos are just for one to understand how the stock moves after the chart is identified

It helps one to be a better trader

 

Safari Industries

Wonderla Holidays

 

Read more about Technical Traders Room

nooreshtech.co.in/technical-trad nooreshtech.co.in/2022/08/why-te

 

Well, these are some of the trades which worked and moved as expected or beyond,

Next series of trades will be which did not work as expected!!

Till then wishing everyone a very happy diwali and a prosperous new year 🎉

Nooresh

