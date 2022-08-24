August 24, 2022 Technical Analysis

Charts on Radar–Tata Consumer , Daawat, Welspun Corp & Dynamatic Technologies

A few charts on radar.

 

We update interesting trade setups and more on a daily basis on our Technical Traders Room Paid Channel

Do checkout some of the Before and after Reels of the charts discussed on this instagram page

Do checkout our new homepage  of www.nooreshtech.co.in

 

Tata Consumer

A cup and handle in making

 

Tata Consumer Blog

 

LT FOODS ( Daawat ) – Posted yesterday on the channel.

 

 

LT Foods

 

Welspun Corp

Back at that pre covid high resistance of 235

 

Welspun Corp Blog

 

Dynamatic Technologies

Dynamatic Tech

 

Disclosure – Please read the disclosure and disclaimers on www.nooreshtech.co.in

It is safe to assume that author has vested interests in most stocks discussed.

 

Smallcase Performance Update

 

Check our smallcase – nooreshtech.smallcase.com

 

Good to see for the last 1 year returns 2 of our main strategy smallcases are the best performers

Top 10 Techno Funda and Top 10 Insider Trading.

 

Smallcase Performance

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Why Technical Traders Room ?

    August 17, 2022

  2. Book Review – Common Stocks & Common Sense

    August 16, 2022

  3. Sunday Thoughts– Rakesh Jhunjhunwala–The Eternal Optimist.

    August 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.