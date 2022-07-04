Stocks on Radar–Chalet Hotels, Dabur, GNA Axles, MM Forgings, MPS Limited, Piramal Enterprises

Some interesting charts in the post below.
Reminder – Nifty50 – Banking on Banks – Detailed Note
Chalet Hotels – Good Breakout with volumes.
Dabur – Multiple Bottom Reversal
A lot of FMCG stocks showing short term breakouts. Started with ITC
GNA Axles – Good Consolidation done.
MM Forgings – Good Consolidation
MPS Limited – Knocking at Resistance.
Piramal Enterprises – A bounce trade above 1700
