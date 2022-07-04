Monday July 4, 2022 18:47 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar–Chalet Hotels, Dabur, GNA Axles, MM Forgings, MPS Limited, Piramal Enterprises

 

Some interesting charts in the post below.

 

Also we post interesting charts during the day on – Technical Traders Room Free  & Android App – NooreshTech   ( Do download and follow us)

Do follow us on Instagram and Youtube

 

Reminder – Nifty50 – Banking on Banks – Detailed Note

 

Chalet Hotels – Good Breakout with volumes.

CHalet Hotels Blog 3

 

Dabur – Multiple Bottom Reversal

A lot of FMCG stocks showing short term breakouts. Started with ITC

Dabur Blog

 

GNA Axles – Good Consolidation done.

GNA Axles Blog

 

MM Forgings – Good Consolidation

MM Forgings

 

MPS Limited – Knocking at Resistance.

MPS Limited

 

Piramal Enterprises – A bounce trade above 1700

 

PEL blog

 

Do read the Disclosure and Disclaimer 

 

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Quickgains FnO    https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash   https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report  https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase   https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

 

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course  https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Nifty Calculator – A Bull Market Correction or Bear Market ?

    July 4, 2022

  2. Commodities Crack – Inflation Peak

    July 1, 2022

  3. Tweets for a Thought

    June 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.