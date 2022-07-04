Stocks on Radar–Chalet Hotels, Dabur, GNA Axles, MM Forgings, MPS Limited, Piramal Enterprises

Some interesting charts in the post below.

Chalet Hotels – Good Breakout with volumes.

Dabur – Multiple Bottom Reversal

A lot of FMCG stocks showing short term breakouts. Started with ITC

GNA Axles – Good Consolidation done.

MM Forgings – Good Consolidation

MPS Limited – Knocking at Resistance.

Piramal Enterprises – A bounce trade above 1700

