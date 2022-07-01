Commodities Crack – Inflation Peak

Most commodities had a bull run in last 1-2 years

Gold and Silver led the rally during Covid, followed by Metals (Steel, Aluminium, Copper, Zinc), followed by rally in Wheat, Cotton and lately Crude Oil

Majority of the commodities peaked out during March to May 2022 and have seen a selling pressure from the peaks made

A sustained breakdown in commodity prices will help the inflation to cool off, however, are the prices also factoring in the demand softness due to a recession

Report :

https://nooreshtech.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Commodities-Crack_Inflation-Peak-www.nooreshtech.co_.in_.pdf

