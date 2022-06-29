Wednesday June 29, 2022 15:48 Technical Analysis

Tweets for a Thought

Top Tweets Worth A Thought

Cyclicality in P/E - Not well understood! 

Overnight Moves vs Intraday Moves

Food Inflation - The worst over?

 

S&P - Asset Manager Positioning in Equity Futures - Record Low

 

Consumer Sentiment Index - Most Pessimistic

Copper Bear = Equities Bull

 

Markets - Good Risk Reward ?

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Commodities Crack – Inflation Peak

    July 1, 2022

  2. Future of Nifty50–Banking on Banks–Free Detailed Presentation.

    June 24, 2022

  3. Top Tweets Worth A Thought

    June 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.