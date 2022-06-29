Tweets for a Thought

Top Tweets Worth A Thought
Cyclicality in P/E - Not well understood!
The earnings of some sectors is cyclical. This is well known and well accepted, But where the earnings is not cyclical, history suggests that the PE could be. It’s not apparent this is equally well understood or accepted.
— Koushik Sekhar (@koushiks1) August 17, 2021
Overnight Moves vs Intraday Moves
The "buy the close, sell the open" strategy is now up nearly 1100% since 1993, while the "buy the open, sell the close" strategy" is still negative. via @bespokeinvest $SPY pic.twitter.com/bKAF7gpH0A
— Steve Burns (@SJosephBurns) June 26, 2022
Food Inflation - The worst over?
Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans are all down over 20% from their highs. Great to see, hopefully will continue. pic.twitter.com/sZhJ0fzr6k
— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) June 24, 2022
S&P - Asset Manager Positioning in Equity Futures - Record Low
New record low. pic.twitter.com/KpWQpEkyfp
— Macro Charts (@MacroCharts) June 25, 2022
Consumer Sentiment Index - Most Pessimistic
The most recent University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment gauge was the most pessimistic in its history, worse than when inflation was double digits in the 80's, worse than after the Crash of 87, after the Gulf War Meltdown in 1990, after 911 and after the Great Financial Crisis. pic.twitter.com/4uFGv8cglW
— Mark Minervini (@markminervini) June 27, 2022
Copper Bear = Equities Bull
Interestingly enough, #Copper bear markets have accompanied some of the largest up moves in equities including the 2014 secular breakout and the entire 'irrational exuberance' move from 95-99. pic.twitter.com/Gb41Db5vPJ
— Arun S. Chopra CFA CMT🧐 (@FusionptCapital) June 27, 2022
Markets - Good Risk Reward ?
Markets seem to have a 3500-4000 pt upside in next 18 months and perhaps a 1000 pt downside near term due to global issues. What an investor should do, should be very clear.
— ManishChokhani (@chokhani_manish) June 25, 2022