Tweets for a Thought

Cyclicality in P/E - Not well understood!

The earnings of some sectors is cyclical. This is well known and well accepted, But where the earnings is not cyclical, history suggests that the PE could be. It’s not apparent this is equally well understood or accepted. — Koushik Sekhar (@koushiks1) August 17, 2021

Overnight Moves vs Intraday Moves

The "buy the close, sell the open" strategy is now up nearly 1100% since 1993, while the "buy the open, sell the close" strategy" is still negative. via @bespokeinvest $SPY pic.twitter.com/bKAF7gpH0A — Steve Burns (@SJosephBurns) June 26, 2022

Food Inflation - The worst over?

Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans are all down over 20% from their highs. Great to see, hopefully will continue. pic.twitter.com/sZhJ0fzr6k — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) June 24, 2022

S&P - Asset Manager Positioning in Equity Futures - Record Low

Consumer Sentiment Index - Most Pessimistic

The most recent University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment gauge was the most pessimistic in its history, worse than when inflation was double digits in the 80's, worse than after the Crash of 87, after the Gulf War Meltdown in 1990, after 911 and after the Great Financial Crisis. pic.twitter.com/4uFGv8cglW — Mark Minervini (@markminervini) June 27, 2022

Copper Bear = Equities Bull

Interestingly enough, #Copper bear markets have accompanied some of the largest up moves in equities including the 2014 secular breakout and the entire 'irrational exuberance' move from 95-99. pic.twitter.com/Gb41Db5vPJ — Arun S. Chopra CFA CMT🧐 (@FusionptCapital) June 27, 2022

Markets - Good Risk Reward ?