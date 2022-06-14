Top Tweets Worth A Thought

#Fii net position in index future crosses -1.22 lac contract ( short) . extreme reading again . time for reversal . Data of last 10 year. #Nifty #marketsentiment #participant wise position. pic.twitter.com/f2YwQrzl9I

40% of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are down 50% or worse from their 52 week highs right now

Nearly 1 in 5 stocks (out of nearly 4,800 in total) is down 80% or worse from their 52 week high

Just a brutal market out there

— Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) June 13, 2022