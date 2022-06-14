Top Tweets Worth A Thought
FII net position - Extreme Reading
#Fii net position in index future crosses -1.22 lac contract ( short) . extreme reading again . time for reversal .
Data of last 10 year. #Nifty #marketsentiment #participant wise position. pic.twitter.com/f2YwQrzl9I
— Sagar Doshi (@sagar_doshi11) June 14, 2022
Nasdaq Composite Fall
40% of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are down 50% or worse from their 52 week highs right now
Nearly 1 in 5 stocks (out of nearly 4,800 in total) is down 80% or worse from their 52 week high
Just a brutal market out there
— Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) June 13, 2022
From All time Highs
From all-time highs:
Coinbase -86%
Microstrategy -88%
Robinhood -90% pic.twitter.com/Zvg2QBc2FS
— Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) June 13, 2022
Fall in Mutual Fund NAVs
In a previous Tweet (since deleted), had erroneously put that DSP FlexiCap was most impacted. My bad!
Corrected data of MF NAV Falls from peak is as below. Regular NAVs pic.twitter.com/LTsDoaht0H
— Nagpal Manoj (@NagpalManoj) June 14, 2022
BNPL
How BNPL players destroy credit discipline : When life gives you a lemon, buy a Corona beer to drink along and pay it in three in equal instalments.
— Contrarian EPS (@contrarianEPS) June 11, 2022
How Eratosthenes measured the size of Earth
How Eratosthenes measured the size of Earth: the Cosmos episode where Carl Sagan explains how the ancient Greeks, using reason & math, figured out the Earth isn’t flat over 2,000 years ago [📽️: https://t.co/95sbMvjYox] [transcript: https://t.co/CP7SQeI7r9] pic.twitter.com/Wh3X8RxZO5
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 11, 2022