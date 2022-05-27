Sector on Radar – Auto

At a time when NIFTY is grappling to hold 15700, Auto sector and its constituents are showing some strength in the volatile market

Let us look at the charts - Most of them have been consolidating for more than 3 years now

Nifty Auto -

Consolidating from 2018

Base at 9500

Breakout above 11500

All time high at 12100-12200

Maruti -

More than 3 years of consolidation

Strong base at 6500-6600

Resistance at 8000/8500/9000

M&M -

3 years of consolidation

Strong base at 800-750

Cup and handle formation

Breakout above 980-1000

Bajaj Auto -

Strong base at 3100-3200

Breakout above 4000

All time high at 4350

TVS Motors -

More than 3 years of consolidation

Small breakout at 700

Resistance and all time high around 800 levels

Eicher Motors

3 years of consolidation

Strong base at 2200-2300

Resistance zones - 2800/3000

HeroMotoCorp -

Underperformer amongst the peers

Breakout above 2800, Can give a move upto 3400

Ashok Leyland -

3 years consolidation

Breakout above 150-155

Also...Metals prices moving down gradually and Steel being an important component of raw material for Auto Industry...will the tides turn in favour of Autos?

Will the Auto Sector OUTPERFORM the Metal Sector going forward?

